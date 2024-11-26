Jim Cramer: Linde Is A 'Terrific' Company, Sees Another Stock Up 75% As 'Not Done'

November 26, 2024 8:28 AM | 1 min read |
Zinger Key Points
  • "This stock has been pretty much straight up, and, you know what, it’s not done," Cramer on Brookfield.
  • Jim Cramer expressed confidence in Symbotic, calling it a buy and highlighting, “This is a very hot sector.”

On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer recommended buying Symbotic SYM. He added, “This is a very hot sector. The good news here, this company does make money.”

On Nov. 18, Symbotic reported quarterly earnings of five cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of three cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $576.76 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $470.27 million and is an increase over sales of $391.88 million from the same period last year.

When asked about Tetra Tech, Inc. TTEK, he said, “I didn't think the quarter was that bad. I actually am inclined to buy, not sell TTEK.”

On Nov. 13, Tetra Tech reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS results.

Linde plc LIN is a “terrific” company, Cramer said. “It is not a speculative stock, it is a very good company.”

On Oct. 31, Linde reported third-quarter financial results and issued FY24 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.

“This stock has been pretty much straight up, and, you know what, it's not done,” Cramer said when asked about Brookfield Corporation BN. Shares are up over 75% in the past year.

On Nov. 14, Brookfeld reported better-than-expected third-quarter adjusted EPS results

Price Action:

  • Symbotic shares fell 3.4% to settle at $37.47 on Monday.
  • Tetra Tech shares gained 0.6% to close at $41.22.
  • Linde shares gained 0.2% to close at $455.69.
  • Brookfield shares rose 2.5% to settle at $59.70 during the session.

