Why Elastic Shares Are Trading Higher By 29%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Elastic N.V ESTC rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and issued FY25 guidance above estimates.

Elastic reported quarterly earnings of 59 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 38 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $365.361 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $355.900 million.

Elastic shares jumped 29.1% to $121.46 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc . VRPX gained 67.1% to $0.9855 in pre-market trading after the company announced an agreement with the US HHS department for an extension towards its cooperative research and development.

Wellchange Holdings Company Limited WCT rose 50.4% to $1.88 in pre-market trading after dipping 62% on Thursday.

Beneficient BENF gained 30.7% to $1.15 in pre-market trading after gaining around 7% on Thursday.

SKK Holdings Limited SKK gained 25.4% to $1.38 in pre-market trading after declining around 75% on Wednesday.

Exicure, Inc . XCUR gained 19.4% to $12.98 in pre-market trading.

The Gap, Inc . GAP gained 14.9% to $25.33 in pre-market trading after reporting better-than-expected third-quarter results.

Global Blue Group Holding AG GB gained 10.4% to $6.90 in pre-market trading.

Kairos Pharma, Ltd . KAPA climbed 8.7% to $1.63 in pre-market trading.

. climbed 8.7% to $1.63 in pre-market trading. Ross Stores, Inc. ROST gained 7% to $153.01 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter EPS results..

Losers

Knightscope, Inc . KSCP shares tumbled 41.8% to $10.64 in pre-market trading after the company announced the pricing of $12.1 million public offering.

Autonomix Medical, Inc . AMIX fell 33.3% to $9.01 in pre-market trading.

Cemtrex, Inc . CETX shares fell 27.2% to $0.1430 in pre-market trading after the company announced its board approved a 1-for-35 reverse stock split.

. shares fell 27.2% to $0.1430 in pre-market trading after the company announced its board approved a 1-for-35 reverse stock split. Procaps Group S.A. PROC declined 18.7% to $0.90 in pre-market trading as the company said it faced Nasdaq delisting threat due to Form 20-F filing delay.

Carter Bankshares, Inc . CARE shares fell 10.6% to $16.86 in pre-market trading.

. shares fell 10.6% to $16.86 in pre-market trading. Real Messenger Corporation RMSG dipped 16.2% to $3.51 in pre-market trading after jumping over 10% on Thursday.

Aptose Biosciences Inc . APTO fell 13.9% to $0.21 in pre-market trading after dipping more than 10% on Thursday.

Envoy Medical, Inc . COCH shares dipped 12.7% to $1.92 in pre-market trading.

Reddit, Inc . RDDT fell 7.3% to $146.50 in pre-market trading. Reddit's shareholder, Advance Magazine Publishers Inc. plans to sell as much as $1.2 billion of the company's stake, reported Bloomberg on Friday morning. The company is said to be offering 7.8 million shares in between the range of $145.38-$148.54 each.

. fell 7.3% to $146.50 in pre-market trading. Reddit's shareholder, Advance Magazine Publishers Inc. plans to sell as much as $1.2 billion of the company's stake, reported Bloomberg on Friday morning. The company is said to be offering 7.8 million shares in between the range of $145.38-$148.54 each. Intuit Inc. INTU fell 5.7% to $639.95 in today's pre-market trading. Intuit reported upbeat results for its first-quarter results, but issued weak forecast for the current quarter.

