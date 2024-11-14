Why DLocal Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 18%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of DLocal Limited DLO rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter revenue results.
DLocal reported quarterly earnings of 9 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 11 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $185.774 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $181.463 million.
DLocal shares jumped 18.3% to $10.70 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
- Elevai Labs Inc. ELAB gained 91.1% to $0.0472 in pre-market trading after surging 32% on Wednesday.
- SRIVARU Holding Limited SVMH rose 40% to $0.0339 in pre-market trading.
- XTI Aerospace, Inc. XTIA gained 35.7% to $0.0777 in pre-market trading after gaining 18% on Wednesday.
- Nuburu, Inc. BURU gained 28.7% to $0.5335 in pre-market trading.
- Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. ZCAR gained 26.9% to $8.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported second-quarter results.
- Quantum Computing Inc. QUBT climbed 25.8% to $3.34 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 92% on Wednesday.
- Zeta Global Holdings Corp. ZETA gained 20.5% to $21.40 in pre-market trading. Zeta Global increased its share repurchase program with $100 million buyback authorization through 2026.
- 1847 Holdings LLC EFSH gained 17.7% to $0.5301 in pre-market trading after dipping 58% on Wednesday.
- D-Wave Quantum Inc. QBTS gained 14.6% to $2.04 in pre-market trading.
Losers
- Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. CLDI shares tumbled 27% to $2.47 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed public offering.
- Digital Brands Group, Inc. DBGI shares fell 26.5% to $0.1329 in pre-market trading after jumping over 40% on Wednesday.
- Harrow, Inc. HROW declined 25.8% to $38.45 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter sales results.
- Ibotta, Inc. IBTA shares fell 22.9% to $57.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported quarterly results.
- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CYCC fell 18.7% to $0.3658 in pre-market trading after gaining around 10% on Wednesday.
- Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. BJDX dipped 18.3% to $0.0850 in pre-market trading after the company reported a 1-for-50 reverse stock split.
- Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. MTNB shares dipped 15.9% to $0.5969 in pre-market trading after falling around 5% on Wednesday.
- ESS Tech, Inc. GWH fell 13.8% to $7.68 in pre-market trading following third-quarter results.
- Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. TSHA fell 10.8% to $1.9700 in pre-market trading following third-quarter results.
- Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI fell 10.1% to $18.27 in today's pre-market trading. Super Micro Computer shares fell 6% on Wednesday after the company announced it was unable to file its quarterly report for the period ending Sept. 30 in a timely manner.
