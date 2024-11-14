Why DLocal Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 18%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of DLocal Limited DLO rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter revenue results.

DLocal reported quarterly earnings of 9 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 11 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $185.774 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $181.463 million.

DLocal shares jumped 18.3% to $10.70 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Elevai Labs Inc . ELAB gained 91.1% to $0.0472 in pre-market trading after surging 32% on Wednesday.

. gained 91.1% to $0.0472 in pre-market trading after surging 32% on Wednesday. SRIVARU Holding Limited SVMH rose 40% to $0.0339 in pre-market trading.

rose 40% to $0.0339 in pre-market trading. XTI Aerospace, Inc. XTIA gained 35.7% to $0.0777 in pre-market trading after gaining 18% on Wednesday.

gained 35.7% to $0.0777 in pre-market trading after gaining 18% on Wednesday. Nuburu, Inc . BURU gained 28.7% to $0.5335 in pre-market trading.

. gained 28.7% to $0.5335 in pre-market trading. Zoomcar Holdings, Inc . ZCAR gained 26.9% to $8.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported second-quarter results.

. gained 26.9% to $8.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported second-quarter results. Quantum Computing Inc. QUBT climbed 25.8% to $3.34 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 92% on Wednesday.

climbed 25.8% to $3.34 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 92% on Wednesday. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. ZETA gained 20.5% to $21.40 in pre-market trading. Zeta Global increased its share repurchase program with $100 million buyback authorization through 2026.

gained 20.5% to $21.40 in pre-market trading. Zeta Global increased its share repurchase program with $100 million buyback authorization through 2026. 1847 Holdings LLC EFSH gained 17.7% to $0.5301 in pre-market trading after dipping 58% on Wednesday.

gained 17.7% to $0.5301 in pre-market trading after dipping 58% on Wednesday. D-Wave Quantum Inc. QBTS gained 14.6% to $2.04 in pre-market trading.

Losers

Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc . CLDI shares tumbled 27% to $2.47 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed public offering.

. shares tumbled 27% to $2.47 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed public offering. Digital Brands Group, Inc . DBGI shares fell 26.5% to $0.1329 in pre-market trading after jumping over 40% on Wednesday.

. shares fell 26.5% to $0.1329 in pre-market trading after jumping over 40% on Wednesday. Harrow, Inc . HROW declined 25.8% to $38.45 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter sales results.

. declined 25.8% to $38.45 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter sales results. Ibotta, Inc . IBTA shares fell 22.9% to $57.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported quarterly results.

. shares fell 22.9% to $57.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported quarterly results. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc . CYCC fell 18.7% to $0.3658 in pre-market trading after gaining around 10% on Wednesday.

. fell 18.7% to $0.3658 in pre-market trading after gaining around 10% on Wednesday. Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc . BJDX dipped 18.3% to $0.0850 in pre-market trading after the company reported a 1-for-50 reverse stock split.

. dipped 18.3% to $0.0850 in pre-market trading after the company reported a 1-for-50 reverse stock split. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc . MTNB shares dipped 15.9% to $0.5969 in pre-market trading after falling around 5% on Wednesday.

. shares dipped 15.9% to $0.5969 in pre-market trading after falling around 5% on Wednesday. ESS Tech, Inc . GWH fell 13.8% to $7.68 in pre-market trading following third-quarter results.

. fell 13.8% to $7.68 in pre-market trading following third-quarter results. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. TSHA fell 10.8% to $1.9700 in pre-market trading following third-quarter results.

fell 10.8% to $1.9700 in pre-market trading following third-quarter results. Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI fell 10.1% to $18.27 in today's pre-market trading. Super Micro Computer shares fell 6% on Wednesday after the company announced it was unable to file its quarterly report for the period ending Sept. 30 in a timely manner.

