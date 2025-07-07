Bonk Surges 58% In 7 Days: Why Is It Outperforming Dogecoin, Shiba Inu?

Bonk BONK/USD has rallied 58% over the past seven days, outperforming meme coin giants Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD, as rising ecosystem traction and community engagement continue to boost sentiment.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Market Cap 7-Day Trend Bonk BONK/USD $0.00002232 $1.8 billion +57.9% Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.1684 $25.3 billion +3.6% Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001162 $6.8 billion +2.8%

Trader Notes: Altcoin Sherpa noted that BONK's fully diluted valuation (FDV) stands around $2 billion, with potential upside toward $4 billion.

He highlighted the strength of BONK Launchpad, which now holds 40% market share, rivaling Pump.fun in influence.

In another post on July 6, Sherpa remained bullish, advising traders to hold or buy any dips in BONK unless there’s a clear sign of reversal.

However, he cautioned that not every token in the BONK ecosystem will benefit equally due to liquidity constraints and asset dispersion. "For larger players, BONK is the clear high-conviction play," he noted.

Statistics: Messari reports Bonk's mindshare sitting at 13.48%, surpassing Ethereum (12.4%), and ranking third behind Bitcoin (34%) and Solana (18.1%).

DexCheck AI shows Bonk is now featured in 3% of all Crypto Twitter conversations, with 127+ key opinion leaders (KOLs) discussing it. Trading volume is up 55% over average, with 1,500+ new wallets acquiring BONK in the last 24 hours.

Other Bonk-related tokens are also rallying — LETSBONK surged 70%, and BONKAI gained 55%, reinforcing the ecosystem-wide momentum.

Community News: Pseudonymous trader Unipcs praised BonkFun’s organic growth and strong ties to the Solana ecosystem, emphasizing its community-first approach and built-in BONK utility.

He noted BonkFun uses 58% of collected fees to buy BONK, with 50% burned, directly fueling token value.

In contrast to Pump.fun, BonkFun is viewed as more transparent, sustainable, and aligned with meme coin values, which could make BONK significantly undervalued, Unipcs argued.

