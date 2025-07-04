La Rosa Holdings (LRHC) Stock Dips 23% In After Hours, Shares Shed Intraday Gains Fueled By H1 2025 Revenue Numbers

La Rosa Holdings LRHC stocks experienced a significant drop of 23.47% during after-hours trading on Thursday The drop follows the surge of 87.37%, which was the result of the company’s announcement of its first-half revenue for 2025

What Happened: The real estate company’s stock closed at $0.15 on July 3. However, it fell to $0.11 during after-hours trading. This represents a 23.47% decrease in value.

La Rosa Holdings, a real estate company, reported a revenue of $38.4 million for the first half of 2025, representing a 19.4% year-over-year growth. This announcement led to an 87% surge in the company’s stock, which closed at $0.15 on Thursday.

Why It Matters: La Rosa Holdings’ strategic decisions, such as the approval of a $500 thousand stock buyback plan in April, have also contributed to its positive market performance.

In July, the company’s shares soared after it reported a preliminary unaudited revenue of $38.4 million for the first half of 2025. This was a milestone for the company, which had also seen a 19.4% year-over-year growth.

Price in Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, closing at $0.15, La Rosa's stock surged 87.27% following strong revenue news. The dip of $0.11 in after-hours trading, reflects continued volatility.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate strong value potential (40.29) of La Rosa's stock. Here is how the stock fares on other parameters.

