Cognition Therapeutics Shares Jump 12% After Hours Following Encouraging Phase 2 Alzheimer's Trial Data

Cognition Therapeutics Inc CGTX rose 12.10% to $0.45 during after hours on Thursday, following a surge of 20.82% gain during regular hours.

What Happened: The hike in Cognition Therapeutics’ stock price is attributed to the promising results from its Alzheimer’s drug, Zervimesine. The drug achieved a 95% efficacy rate in its Phase 2 trial. The trial also reached a 50% enrollment milestone, further boosting investor confidence in the drug’s potential.

Why It Matters: The Alzheimer’s drug market has been a hotbed of activity recently. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. INM, for instance, experienced a sudden surge in its stock price after releasing new preclinical data demonstrating the potential of its therapeutic candidate for Alzheimer’s disease.

Price in Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, Cognition Therapeutics' stock rose 20.82% to $0.41 during regular trading, followed by an additional 12.10% gain to $0.45 in after-hours trading.

