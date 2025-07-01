Bitcoin Headed for a Blow-Off Top or A Brutal Pullback In The Second Half Of 2025? Analyst Sees A 'Clear Path' To This Level

The first half of 2025 was nothing short of a roller coaster for Bitcoin BTC/USD, marked by historic highs, sharp corrections, and exciting recoveries.

What Happened: The apex cryptocurrency blasted to a new all-time high in January, driven by optimism over a crypto-supportive U.S. administration under President Donald Trump.

Major institutional investments, such as Strategy Inc.'s MSTR large BTC purchases, also added to the momentum.

However, this rally couldn't be sustained for long. Trump's sweeping tariff policies spurred macroeconomic uncertainty, sending risk-on markets into a tailspin. The result—Bitcoin plummeted below $75,000, its lowest level in nearly six months.

But if sixteen years of Bitcoin have taught us anything, it’s that things don't remain the same for long.

Bitcoin made a powerful recovery, fueled by tariff exemptions and trade de-escalation, and went on to set a new all-time high of $111,970. Market sentiment has been buoyed by continued institutional interest and a gradual rebound in network activity. Overall, it gained about 15% in the first six months of 2025.

Looking ahead, analysts remain divided but optimistic about Bitcoin’s prospects for the rest of the year.

Michael Terpin, CEO of Transform Ventures and author of the book "Bitcoin Supercycle, expected the King Crypto to trend upward in the second half.

"While I don't see a 10x growth in the next six months, I do see a clear path to $200,000 and a blowoff top fueled by the explosion in Bitcoin treasury companies of $250,000 or higher," he stated. "This is where every four-year cycle moves from the bubble pop of Bitcoin Summer to the road to capitulation at the end of Bitcoin Fall."

Closely aligned with this projection was Kadan Stadelmann, blockchain developer and chief technology officer of Komodo Platform.

"Many factors point towards a Bitcoin price of between $180,000 and $250,000 by year's end, including increased investment by U.S. retirement funds, global sovereign wealth funds, nation-states via strategic Bitcoin reserves, and Bitcoin Treasuries in the private sector," Stadelmann told Benzinga.

Several firms have been emulating the playbook popularized by Strategy, which involves buying and holding Bitcoin in corporate reserves. Even the Trumps have jumped aboard, with the Trump Media and Technology Group DJT setting aside $2.3 billion to create a Bitcoin treasury.

Meanwhile, even analysts from financial biggies like VanEck, Fundstrat and Standard Chartered anticipate a 2025 BTC high of $180,000 to $250,000 based on institutional adoption and patterns from past markets.

But amid these daring calls, Peter Schiff’s unwavering skepticism persists, who, despite Bitcoin's recent recovery, is convinced that he’ll "eventually be proven right." No prizes for guessing what he has predicted about Bitcoin!

Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin was exchanging hands at $107,678.46, up 0.34% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The coin traded 3.27% away from its all-time high.

Photo Courtesy: Rido on Shutterstock.com

