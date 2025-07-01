As Wall Street moves more and more into the retail crowd’s high-conviction, high-volatility trade appetites, Defiance ETFs is pushing it one step further: abandoning the basket and going straight for the bulls — and the bears.

Its latest creation is a series of single-stock leveraged ETFs that hone in on some of the riskiest, most speculative areas of the market: quantum computing, voice AI and next-gen nuclear power.

In an interview with Benzinga, Defiance ETFs CEO Sylvia Jablonski explained the reasoning behind this lineup — Defiance Daily Target 2X Short IONQ ETF IONZ, Defiance Daily Target 2X Long OKLO ETF OKLL and Defiance Daily Target 2X Long SOUN ETF SOUX — why she’s risking it all on early-stage innovation names and what retail traders need to know before diving into these hotshot funds.

Why These Names — And Why Now?

The new ETFs provide 2X daily long and short exposure to three budding technology firms: IonQ Inc IONQ, a leader in quantum computing; SoundHound AI SOUN, a voice AI solutions company and Oklo Inc OKLO, a firm that specializes in designing small nuclear fission reactors.

As defined by Jablonski, the unifying thread is straightforward: “We selected these names because each represents a disruptive, early-stage technology with the potential to reshape major industries — nuclear energy, AI and quantum computing. These are high-conviction, high-volatility stories that align well with the goals of tactical traders seeking targeted exposure through 2X daily leverage.”

That is to say, they’re bespoke for individual investors who don’t wish to bet broadly, they wish to bet large and specifically.

Betting On A Nuclear Future

Of the three, Oklo is arguably the riskiest move — pre-revenue still, new to the public through SPAC, as well as in an industry long beset by regulatory challenges and public distrust. Yet Jablonski has a different perspective.

“Oklo is pioneering next-gen nuclear fission with compact reactors designed for modern energy needs,” Jablonski replied, citing the company’s progress towards licensure, power purchase agreements, and endorsements from prominent supporters like Sam Altman.

Its volatility and binary milestone-based narrative render it “well-suited for a leveraged ETF structure,” particularly in a time when nuclear is receiving renewed attention due to the global energy crisis, decarbonization initiatives, and bipartisan political backing.

“Oklo is one of the most advanced players in the small modular reactor space. Its design is scalable, efficient, and aimed at off-grid and decentralized use cases,” Defiance said. “It's positioned as a first mover in what we see as a major inflection point for clean, dispatchable energy.”

Quantum And AI: Big Tech’s Next Bets

At the other end of the speculative spectrum are IonQ and SoundHound AI, two firms banking on longer-term, but fast-converging, tech megatrends.

With IonQ, Defiance is providing what it deems the “Nvidia of quantum,” a public pure-play in a space with increasing institutional demand and deep-pocketed deals.

“IonQ is the first publicly traded pure-play quantum computing company and a leader in trapped-ion hardware. It has strong commercial partnerships, growing revenue, and institutional support. IONZ provides a direct, amplified way to trade this frontier technology as it moves from lab to real-world applications. The company has relationships with the top MAG7 tech leaders as well, an integration with that crowd could propel opportunities,” Jablonski said.

With SoundHound, she sees voice AI as an emerging layer in industries as diverse as auto to customer service.

“Quantum and voice AI could change the face and revenues of many industries in the future. Soundhound for example, could change the way that we experience customer service — clients like Mercedes Benz and Honda have taken note,” Jablonski said. “With quantum, we are talking about a multi-trillion-dollar industry, in its infancy.”

Accuracy Over Baskets

Defiance’s new offerings also indicate a change in behavior among retail investors. While thematic ETFs swelled in popularity during the past decade, many investors now desire greater control and more intensity.

“Traders want precision,” Defiance ETFs stated. “Many are moving away from broad thematic ETFs in favor of single-stock strategies that let them express specific views. These products allow investors to lean into the individual stories they follow closely and believe in.”

And while daily leveraged ETFs aren't new, applying them to disruptive early-stage names marks a new chapter, one that comes with serious risk. Defiance isn't shying away from that, instead emphasizing that these are tactical tools, not long-term investments.

"We're transparent that these are tactical trading tools. The daily reset structure is clearly disclosed, and we emphasize investor education," said Jablonksi. "We design these products for traders who understand the risk-reward dynamics of short-term, leveraged exposure."

Competition Heats Up In Quantum

The timing of Defiance’s quantum play is also coinciding with the recent launch by Tradr of its 2X Long QBTS Daily ETF QUBX, an ETF dedicated to Quantum Computing Inc QUBT. While Defiance is taking a single-stock, leveraged approach, QUBX provides exposure to a smaller quantum company.

“IONQ is the Nvidia of AI, QUBX gives exposure to a smaller up and comer,” Defiance ETFs said. “Both are a testament to the interest in trading the quantum theme.”

In short, the ETF race to the future of computing has started.

Final Thoughts

From atomic to artificial brains, Defiance’s new ETFs are wagering that individual traders need more than market-cap-weighted exposure. They need access to the next phenomenon, with leverage.

Whether these products ignite a new era of retail trading innovation or are too unstable to manage remains to be seen.

