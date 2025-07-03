EXCLUSIVE: La Rosa Clocks $38.4 Million In First Half Revenue, Tops 3,000 Agents

La Rosa Holdings (NASDAQ: LRHC) announced on Thursday that it had surpassed 3,000 real estate agents across its network.

The company also reported preliminary unaudited revenue of approximately $38.4 million for the first half of 2025, representing approximately 19.4% year-over-year growth.

Joe La Rosa, CEO of La Rosa, said the company’s flexible brokerage model consistently attracts top-producing agents by offering competitive compensation, including revenue share programs, a 100% commission option with low fees, and additional income opportunities through ancillary services and integrated technology solutions.

Also Read: La Rosa FY24 Revenue Jumps 119%, CEO Reiterates FY25 Topline Goal Of $100 Million

The company expects to file its full financial results for the fiscal second quarter of 2025 and the Form 10-Q with the SEC soon.

La Rosa stock plunged over 90% year-to-date. On April 16, La Rosa announced a $0.5 million stock buyback program. As of December 31, 2024, the company held cash and equivalents (including restricted cash) of $3.58 million.

Price Action: LRHC stock is down 11.10% at $0.0795 premarket at last check Thursday.

Read Next: