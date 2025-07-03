July 3, 2025 7:47 AM 1 min read

EXCLUSIVE: La Rosa Clocks $38.4 Million In First Half Revenue, Tops 3,000 Agents

by Anusuya Lahiri Benzinga Editor
La Rosa Holdings (NASDAQ: LRHC) announced on Thursday that it had surpassed 3,000 real estate agents across its network.

The company also reported preliminary unaudited revenue of approximately $38.4 million for the first half of 2025, representing approximately 19.4% year-over-year growth.

Joe La Rosa, CEO of La Rosa, said the company’s flexible brokerage model consistently attracts top-producing agents by offering competitive compensation, including revenue share programs, a 100% commission option with low fees, and additional income opportunities through ancillary services and integrated technology solutions.

The company expects to file its full financial results for the fiscal second quarter of 2025 and the Form 10-Q with the SEC soon.

La Rosa stock plunged over 90% year-to-date. On April 16, La Rosa announced a $0.5 million stock buyback program. As of December 31, 2024, the company held cash and equivalents (including restricted cash) of $3.58 million.

Price Action: LRHC stock is down 11.10% at $0.0795 premarket at last check Thursday.

Overview
