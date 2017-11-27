On today's edition of PreMarket Prep, we're breaking down trading opportunities in the "bitcoin stocks" (Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ: MARA), Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ: XNET), and Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT)). We're also discussing the Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP)-Time Inc (NYSE: TIME) merger, Amazon.com Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN), and a big downgrade to Square Inc (NYSE: SQ).

Featured guest:

Jeff Goldman, author of "Failed Traders: The 20 Common Mistakes Committed By Over 1000 Losing Traders"

Get caught up on everything else you need to know this morning:

Listen to PreMarket Prep LIVE in the video below:

PreMarket Prep is a daily trading ideas show hosted by former floor trader Joel Elconin and prop trader Dennis Dick. You can listen to the show live and participate in our chatroom every day from 8-9 a.m. ET here. The show is also available on YouTube Live. The podcast is available on iTunes, Soundcloud, and Stitcher.

Posted-In: PreMarket PrepTechnicals Previews Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.