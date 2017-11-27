Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Stocks To Watch For November 27, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 27, 2017 4:48am   Comments
Share:
5 Stocks To Watch For November 27, 2017
Related THO
Earnings Scheduled For November 27, 2017
Marriott, TJX, Home Depot, And More: 'Fast Money' Final Trades
Related TECD
Investors Aren't Fully Appreciating Dynamics Of Tech Data's Relationship With Apple
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Tech Data Falls On Downbeat Earnings; Aptevo Therapeutics Shares Surge
Notable earnings after Monday's close (Seeking Alpha)

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO) to post quarterly earnings at $1.81 per share on revenue of $1.95 billion after the closing bell. Thor Industries shares rose 0.12 percent to close at $137.07 on Friday.
  • Analysts expect Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ: TECD) to post quarterly earnings at $1.93 per share on revenue of $9.11 billion after the closing bell. Tech Data shares gained 0.79 percent to close at $92.43 on Friday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) announced plans to buy Time Inc (NYSE: TIME) in a $1.84 billion deal. Time shares rose 2.11 percent to close at $16.90 on Friday, while Meredith shares gained 1.33 percent to close at $61.00 on Friday.
  • Analysts are expecting MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ: MTSC) to have earned $0.36 per share on revenue of $193.11 million in the latest quarter. MTS Systems will release earnings after the markets close. MTS Systems shares rose 0.73 percent to close at $54.95 on Friday.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News M&A Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MTSC + MDP)

Earnings Scheduled For November 27, 2017
What Would The Koch Brothers Do With Time, People?
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 13, 2017
Earnings Scheduled For November 13, 2017
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on THO

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.