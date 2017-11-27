5 Stocks To Watch For November 27, 2017

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO) to post quarterly earnings at $1.81 per share on revenue of $1.95 billion after the closing bell. Thor Industries shares rose 0.12 percent to close at $137.07 on Friday.

(NYSE: THO) to post quarterly earnings at $1.81 per share on revenue of $1.95 billion after the closing bell. Thor Industries shares rose 0.12 percent to close at $137.07 on Friday. Analysts expect Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ: TECD) to post quarterly earnings at $1.93 per share on revenue of $9.11 billion after the closing bell. Tech Data shares gained 0.79 percent to close at $92.43 on Friday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) announced plans to buy Time Inc (NYSE: TIME) in a $1.84 billion deal. Time shares rose 2.11 percent to close at $16.90 on Friday, while Meredith shares gained 1.33 percent to close at $61.00 on Friday.

(NYSE: MDP) announced plans to buy (NYSE: TIME) in a $1.84 billion deal. Time shares rose 2.11 percent to close at $16.90 on Friday, while Meredith shares gained 1.33 percent to close at $61.00 on Friday. Analysts are expecting MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ: MTSC) to have earned $0.36 per share on revenue of $193.11 million in the latest quarter. MTS Systems will release earnings after the markets close. MTS Systems shares rose 0.73 percent to close at $54.95 on Friday.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News M&A Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.