28 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) shares jumped 171.69 percent to close at $5.95 on Friday after jumping 54.23 percent on Wednesday.
- U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW) shares rose 59.42 percent to close at $4.91 on Friday after dropping 8.06 percent on Wednesday.
- Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares gained 47.59 percent to close at $23.60 on Friday after climbing 42.01 percent on Wednesday.
- Social Reality Inc (NASDAQ: SRAX) shares rose 32.13 percent to close at $7.69 after surging 37.59 percent on Wednesday.
- Net Element International Inc (NASDAQ: NETE) shares gained 31.46 percent to close at $5.14.
- Digital Power Corporation (NYSE: DPW) shares climbed 30.63 percent to close at $0.810 on Friday after gaining 9.79 percent on Wednesday.
- Seven Stars Cloud Group Inc (NASDAQ: SSC) climbed 26.1 percent to close at $3.14 on Friday after gaining 0.40 percent on Wednesday.
- ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ANIP) shares rose 17.7 percent to close at $74.56.
- LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) shares climbed 17.61 percent to close at $3.54 on Friday after surging 34.98 percent on Wednesday.
- Allied Healthcare Products Inc (NASDAQ: AHPI) shares gained 15.26 percent to close at $2.45.
- PPDAI Group Inc – ADR (NYSE: PPDF) shares jumped 13.99 percent to close at $9.45 on Friday.
- Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE: GCAP) shares rose 13.95 percent to close at $8.33.
- Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FLXN) shares gained 12.05 percent to close at $26.32 on Friday.
- SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SD) rose 8 percent to close at $18.90 following a report from Dow Jones that Carl Icahn purchased a 13-percent stake in the company. Icahn reportedly opposes the company's deal to purchase Bonanza Creek Energy.
Losers
- RYB Education Inc - ADR (NYSE: RYB) shares tumbled 38.41 percent to close at $16.45 following reports of Chinese Police investigating claims of sexual molestation and needlemarks on children at Beijing Kindergarten. RYB Education also reported a $50 million buyback plan.
- Qudian Inc - ADR (NYSE: QD) shares fell 24.85 percent to close at $12.22 on Friday after declining 16.19 percent on Wednesday.
- Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) dipped 24.66 percent to close at $1.68 on Friday. Medigus priced its 810,000 American depositary shares offering at $2 per ADS. Medigus reported a Q3 loss of $1.2 million on sales of $117,000.
- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EKSO) shares fell 17.48 percent to close at $2.88 on Friday after dropping 15.50 percent on Wednesday.
- Cleantech Solutions International Inc (NASDAQ: CLNT) dipped 17.46 percent to close at $5.86. Cleantech Solutions shares surged 59.55 percent on Wednesday after the company disclosed that its subsidiary Vantage Ultimate Limited, entered into a conditional share swap deal to buy 51 percent interest in Marvel's issued share capital of Integrated Media Technology.
- Rand Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RLOG) shares fell 15.66 percent to close at $0.310. Rand Logistics shares declined 37.03 percent on Wednesday following deal to be purchased by American Industrial Partners.
- Jianpu Technology Inc (NYSE: JT) shares declined 14.78 percent to close at $4.90 on Friday after falling 12.88 percent on Wednesday.
- China Rapid Finance Ltd – ADR (NYSE: XRF) shares dropped 14.22 percent to close at $7.60 on Friday.
- China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp Inc (NASDAQ: CADC) shares fell 13.04 percent to close at $5.00 on Friday.
- Iconix Brand Group Inc (NASDAQ: ICON) shares slipped 12.68 percent to close at $1.79.
- Shineco Inc (NASDAQ: TYHT) shares declined 12.45 percent to close at $2.82 on Friday.
- Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE: BCEI) shares dipped 11.70 percent to close at $28.38 amid a report Carl Icahn opposes the company being purchased by SandRidge.
- Kona Grill Inc (NASDAQ: KONA) shares dropped 11.11 percent to close at $2.00 on Friday.
- Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: UEPS) shares fell 10.86 percent to close at $10.94 on Friday after gaining 21.34 percent on Wednesday.
