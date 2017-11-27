Market Overview

Economic Data Scheduled For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 27, 2017 4:48am   Comments
  • The new home sales report for October is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Dallas Fed manufacturing index for November will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari is set to speak in Winona, Minnesota at 6:30 p.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 6-month bills and 2-year notes at 11:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury will auction 3-month bills and 5-year notes at 11:00 a.m. ET.
  • New York Federal Reserve Bank President William Dudley will speak in New York at 7:00 p.m. ET.

