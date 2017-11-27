Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For November 27, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 27, 2017 4:16am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
  • Tuniu Corp (NASDAQ: TOUR) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
  • G Willi-Food International Ltd (NASDAQ: WILC) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.81 per share on revenue of $1.95 billion.
  • Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ: TECD) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.93 per share on revenue of $9.11 billion.
  • MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ: MTSC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $193.11 million.
  • RISE Education Cayman Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: REDU) is expected to post earnings for its third quarter.

