Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's What's Coming Up On PreMarket Prep For November 22
Benzinga News Desk  
 
November 22, 2017 7:33am   Comments
Share:
Here's What's Coming Up On PreMarket Prep For November 22

On today's edition of PreMarket Prep, we're breaking down trading opportunities in earnings reports from Deere & Company (NYSE: DE), GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME), salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) and HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ). 

Featured guest: 

David Wienke, editor at Keystone Charts

Get caught up on everything else you need to know this morning:

Listen to PreMarket Prep LIVE in the video below:

PreMarket Prep is a daily trading ideas show hosted by former floor trader Joel Elconin and prop trader Dennis Dick. You can listen to the show live and participate in our chatroom every day from 8-9 a.m. ET here. The show is also available on YouTube Live. The podcast is available on iTunes, Soundcloud, and Stitcher.

Posted-In: PreMarket PrepTechnicals Previews Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CRM + DE)

A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Edge Higher Ahead Of Economic Data, Fed Minutes
8 Stocks To Watch For November 22, 2017
Earnings Scheduled For November 22, 2017
9 Stock's Moving In Tuesday's After Hours Session
Salesforce Falls Despite Q3 Beat
Session Starts to the Upside; Watch for Economic Data, Earnings Reports
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on DE

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.