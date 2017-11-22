On today's edition of PreMarket Prep, we're breaking down trading opportunities in earnings reports from Deere & Company (NYSE: DE), GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME), salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) and HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ).

Featured guest:

David Wienke, editor at Keystone Charts

Get caught up on everything else you need to know this morning:

Listen to PreMarket Prep LIVE in the video below:

PreMarket Prep is a daily trading ideas show hosted by former floor trader Joel Elconin and prop trader Dennis Dick. You can listen to the show live and participate in our chatroom every day from 8-9 a.m. ET here. The show is also available on YouTube Live. The podcast is available on iTunes, Soundcloud, and Stitcher.

Posted-In: PreMarket PrepTechnicals Previews Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.