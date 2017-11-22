8 Stocks To Watch For November 22, 2017

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $7.05 billion before the opening bell. Deere shares gained 1.02 percent to $140.65 in after-hours trading.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter. GameStop shares surged 7.59 percent to $18.00 in the after-hours trading session.

HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) reported in-line earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. The company also raised its fiscal 2018 earnings outlook. HP shares dropped 5.57 percent to $21.21 in the after-hours trading session.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter, but issued weak guidance for the first quarter. The company also announced that HPE president Antonio Neri will succeed Meg Whitman as CEO. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares dropped 6.02 percent to $13.27 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Analysts expect Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE: SFL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $94.64 million before the opening bell. Ship Finance International shares fell 0.99 percent to close at $14.95 on Tuesday.

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) reported in-line earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. U.S. comps were down 10 percent. Guess? shares dipped 12.26 percent to $15.75 in the after-hours trading session.

Caleres Inc (NYSE: CAL) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its third quarter on Tuesday. Caleres shares dipped 10.07 percent to $27.87 in after-hours trading.

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) posted better-than-expected results for its third quarter, but issued a weak profit forecast for the current quarter. salesforce.com shares declined 1.52 percent to $107.15 in the after-hours trading session.

