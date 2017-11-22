Market Overview

Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 22, 2017 4:23am   Comments
  • The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is schedule for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
  • Data on durable goods orders for October will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • Data on initial jobless claims for the recent week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for November is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • The EIA’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is schedule for release at 12:00 p.m. ET.
  • The Federal Open Market Committee will issue minutes of its latest meeting at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets

