40 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers
- Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLRX) shares surged 64.73 percent to close at $4.81 on Tuesday.
- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EKSO) shares jumped 41.44 percent to close at $4.13 on Tuesday after climbing 22.18 percent on Monday.
- Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) shares gained 33.64 percent to close at $2.86. Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh initiated coverage on the company with an Outperform rating and $9 price target.
- Phoenix New Media Ltd ADR (NYSE: FENG) shares climbed 30.27 percent to close at $8.09 on Tuesday.
- Ominto Inc (NASDAQ: OMNT) shares rose 26.71 percent to close at $3.89.
- ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) shares jumped 24.46 percent to close at $2.90.
- Atomera Inc (NASDAQ: ATOM) shares gained 19.33 percent to close at $3.89.
- OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) shares rose 18.55 percent to close at $16.55.
- Cheetah Mobile Inc (ADR) (NYSE: CMCM) climbed 18.3 percent to close at $12.80 after the company posted strong quarterly earnings.
- U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW) shares rose 16.72 percent to close at $3.35 on Tuesday.
- Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) shares gained 13.55 percent to close at $60.75 on Tuesday. Cubic reported Q4 net income of $13.2 million, after posting a loss in the year-ago period. Cubic also disclosed that it has been selected for contract from Boston MBTA to deliver next-generation fare payment system.
- Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ: XNET) shares jumped 13.01 percent to close at $21.46 on Tuesday after climbing 24.93 percent on Monday.
- Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ: ARDX) shares surged 12.5 percent to close at $6.30 after the company issued an update on development for its cardiorenal pipeline.
- Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ: NTRP) shares climbed 12.09 percent to close at $6.99 on Tuesday.
- Movado Group, Inc (NYSE: MOV) gained 11.59 percent to close at $32.25 after the company posted upbeat Q3 results and raised its FY 2018 earnings guidance.
- Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: KTOV) shares jumped 10.10 percent to close at $2.18. H.C. Wainwright upgraded Kitov Pharmaceuticals from Neutral to Buy.
- Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRN) shares rose 10.04 percent to close at $24.22. Citi Trends reported Q3 earnings of $0.05 per share on sales of $176.94 million.
- Cray Inc. (NASDAQ: CRAY) rose 9.13 percent to close at $23.30 on Tuesday. Craig-Hallum upgraded Cray from Hold to Buy.
- Veritiv Corp (NYSE: VRTV) gained 7.72 percent to close at $26.50. Bank of America upgraded Veritiv from Neutral to Buy.
- Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSS) gained 5.92 percent to close at $3.04. Oppenheimer initiated coverage of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals with an Outperform rating.
- Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) shares climbed 4.82 percent to close at $149.40 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter and appointed Kathy Bonanno as new CFO.
Losers
- Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ACST) shares dropped 32.58 percent to close at $2.09 on Tuesday after rising 144.09 percent on Monday.
- Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE: SIG) declined 30.39 percent to close at $52.79 on Tuesday after the company reported a Q3 GAAP loss of $0.20 per share and lowered its FY 2018 earnings guidance.
- Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTK) tumbled 25.68 percent to close at $8.25 on the back of negative trial results for its amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, treatment candidate tirasemtiv in a late-stage study. The results of the international Phase 3 study showed tiraemtive did not meet the primary endpoint of change from baseline in slow vital capacity, or SVS, evaluated at 24 weeks, as well the secondary endpoints evaluated at 48 weeks.
- OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPHC) shares fell 23.21 percent to close at $5.95 on Tuesday after climbing 57.20 percent on Monday.
- EP Energy Corp (NYSE: EPE) shares dropped 20.25 percent to close at $1.89. EP Energy disclosed offers to exchange new Senior Secured Notes due 2024 for outstanding Senior Notes due 2020, 2022 and 2023.
- Galectin Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GALT) shares dipped 18.13 percent to close at $2.50.
- Tarena International Inc(ADR) (NASDAQ: TEDU) shares declined 15.92 percent to close at $13.36. Tarena reported Q3 earnings of $0.31 per share on sales of $85.66 million.
- Stone Energy Corporation (NYSE: SGY) shares tumbled 15.55 percent to close at $29.97 as the company announced plans to merge with Talos Energy in an all-stock deal.
- GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNC) declined 14.41 percent to close at $5.76.
- PPDAI Group Inc – ADR (NYSE: PPDF) shares fell 14.01 percent to close at $10.80 on Tuesday.
- DSW Inc. (NYSE: DSW) declined 13.23 percent to close at $19.55 as the company posted weaker-than-expected Q3 earnings and lowered its earnings forecast for the year.
- Professional Diversity Network Inc (NASDAQ: IPDN) shares tumbled 11.67 percent to close at $4.24.
- Vipshop Holdings Ltd – ADR (NYSE: VIPS) shares fell 11.14 percent to close at $8.22. Vipshop reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.14 per share on revenue of $2.3 billion.
- LiNiu Technology Group (NASDAQ: LINU) shares dropped 10.95 percent to close at $1.79 on Tuesday.
- Jianpu Technology Inc (NYSE: JT) shares declined 10.81 percent to close at $6.60.
- Diana Containerships Inc (NASDAQ: DCIX) shares dropped 10.46 percent to close at $8.99 on Tuesday after surging 21.99 percent on Monday.
- Bitauto Hldg Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: BITA) shares fell 9.55 percent to close at $34.02 on Tuesday after slipping 3.88 percent on Monday.
- Bill Barrett Corporation (NYSE: BBG) shares declined 8.24 percent to close at $5.68. Bill Barrett agreed to sell Uinta Basin assets for $110 million.
- Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) shares dipped 8.19 percent to close at $45.84 on Tuesday after the company reported downbeat Q1 earnings and lowered its FY 2018 earnings guidance.
