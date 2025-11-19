Webull Q3 Preview: Will Crypto Trading Relaunch Jolt Revenue?

Investment trading platform company Webull Corporation (NASDAQ:BULL) is likely to highlight its return of cryptocurrency trading and new product launches when the company reports third-quarter financial results Thursday after market close.

Here are the earnings estimates and key items to watch.

Earnings Estimates: Analysts expect Webull to report third-quarter revenue of $135.58 million. The company reported revenue of $117.37 million in the first quarter and $131.49 million in the second quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company is newly public, completing a SPAC merger and making its market debut in April 2025.

Analysts expect Webull to report earnings of two cents per share for the third quarter. The company previously reported a loss of six cents per share in the first quarter and a profit of four cents per share in the second quarter.

Key Items to Watch: Among the key items to watch in the company's earnings report and conference call will be discussions on new products.

The company recently unveiled AI platform Vega, which is pitched as a decision tool for customers. Webull CEO Anthony Denier shared more about Vega at the recent Benzinga Fintech Day & Awards 2025.

Insights into customer adoption of the tool could be a good way for investors and analysts to see where Webull is headed in the future and how it could differentiate itself from other trading platforms.

Denier also shared more details on the company's history and its future, saying Webull has differentiated itself by going after sophisticated investors instead of first-time investors.

Another topic could be global expansion, with Denier saying the company has 14 broker-dealers worldwide and is seeing strong international growth.

“We're seeing international growth even trumps the U.S. growth, which is extremely exciting,” Denier said.

Webull's second-quarter revenue was up 46% year-over-year, with trading-related revenue up 63% year-over-year. Investors are likely hoping to see continued year-over-year growth.

In August, Webull relaunched its crypto trading, which Denier called "a major catalyst" during the second-quarter earnings report. Denier previously highlighted strong user demand for cryptocurrency trading.

Investors will want to hear more about the cryptocurrency-related revenue in the third quarter and how things are trending in the current fourth quarter.

Webull's report comes after other public trading companies, including Coinbase and Robinhood, beat analyst estimates and saw strong trading-related revenue.

Coinbase reported transaction revenue up 37% quarter-over-quarter in the third quarter, while Robinhood said its overall transaction revenue was up 129% year-over-year, boosted by cryptocurrency trading revenue up 300% year-over-year.

BULL Price Action: Webull stock is down 3.59% to $8.09 on Wednesday versus a 52-week trading range of $7.99 to $79.56. Webull stock is down 37.9% year-to-date in 2025.

