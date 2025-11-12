Webull Unveils Vega — An AI-Powered Decision Partner Cutting Through The 'Noise'

Webull Corp. (NASDAQ:BULL) unveiled its new AI-powered "decision tool" Vega on Monday. Named after one of the brightest stars in the night sky, Vega evolves with each user and delivers personalized, actionable insights into market movements.

Matt Joanou, CEO of Stakeholder Labs and host of the "Marketopolis" podcast, interviewed Webull CEO Anthony Denier at Benzinga's Fintech Day & Awards 2025 on Monday.

Webull is focused on adopting newer technologies to stay competitive and best serve its sophisticated client base. Vega, the newly-launched AI platform, plays a key role in this by monitoring what investors care about and tailoring the platform's information flow.

"When you present such a large amount of information to retail customers, there is this kind of a positive and a negative effect. It’s almost like drinking from a fire hose sometimes. Like how do you make sure that your clients are seeing information that is actionable and important to them," Denier asked.

The CEO described Vega as an AI platform designed to help investors filter through the market "noise" and focus on the information that is valuable to them.

"[Vega] specifically looks at user interest and what that client is investing in and presents that information to them, kind of cutting down the bandwidth of that fire hose and making sure actionable information is getting to them in real time and at the right time," Denier said on the podcast.

Instead of overwhelming users with huge amounts of data, Vega ensures that only the most actionable, timely insights are surfaced, helping investors quickly identify what matters to them.

"We’re seeing the whole industry going in this direction,” he added.

Webull remains on the edge of the AI-powered personalization trend and Denier said that distinguishes Webull from its competitors.

“Every platform, especially on the trading side, I think has a tendency to try to be everything for everyone," he said.

Webull, on the other hand, is committed to adopting innovative technologies, advanced tools and experiences tailored to its user base of sophisticated retail investors.

There's more cutting edge ideas coming out of the Benzinga Fintech Day & Awards 2025.

