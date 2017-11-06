Market Overview

What We're Talking About On PreMarket Prep For November 6
Benzinga News Desk  
 
November 06, 2017 8:25am   Comments
On Monday's edition of PreMarket Prep, we're discussing M&A mania! Broadcom Corporation (NASDAQ: AVGO) is bidding for Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM), the Sprint Corp (NYSE: S)- T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) deal looks dead, and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) working with Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC), and breaking down how to trade news like this. We're also discussing the biggest earnings play of the week.

Featured guest: Rachel Shasha, trader and blogger at Sassy Options.

Listen to PreMarket Prep LIVE in the video below:

PreMarket Prep is a daily trading ideas show hosted by former floor trader Joel Elconin and prop trader Dennis Dick. You can listen to the show live every day from 8-9 a.m. ET here or on YouTube Live. The podcast is available on iTunes, Soundcloud, and Stitcher.

Posted-In: PreMarket PrepPreviews Pre-Market Outlook Media Trading Ideas General

