10 Stocks To Watch For November 6, 2017

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion before the opening bell. Booz Allen shares gained 0.75 percent to close at $38.13 on Friday.

(NASDAQ: HSIC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.9 per share on revenue of $3.04 billion. Henry Schein shares rose 1.76 percent to close at $77.64 on Friday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) is in advanced talks to merge with Cavium Inc (NASDAQ: CAVM), the Wall Street Journal reported. Marvell shares rose 1.26 percent to close at $18.51, while Cavium shares rose 3.42 percent to close at $68.27 on Friday.

After the markets close, Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.75 per share on revenue of $989.29 million. Skyworks shares gained 1.28 percent to close at $113.19 on Friday.

(NYSE: ATV) has named Jacob A. Fisch as CEO. Acorn shares gained 2.88 percent to close at $14.28 on Friday. Analysts expect SYSCO Corporation (NYSE: SYY) to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $14.42 billion before the opening bell. SYSCO shares gained 1.47 percent to close at $56.66 on Friday.

