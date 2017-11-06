Market Overview

10 Stocks To Watch For November 6, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 06, 2017 5:21am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion before the opening bell. Booz Allen shares gained 0.75 percent to close at $38.13 on Friday.
  • Analysts expect Priceline Group Inc (NASDAQ: PCLN) to post quarterly earnings at $34.22 per share on revenue of $4.33 billion after the closing bell. Priceline shares dropped 0.87 percent to close at $1,894.49 on Friday.
  • Before the markets open, Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.9 per share on revenue of $3.04 billion. Henry Schein shares rose 1.76 percent to close at $77.64 on Friday.
  • Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) is in advanced talks to merge with Cavium Inc (NASDAQ: CAVM), the Wall Street Journal reported. Marvell shares rose 1.26 percent to close at $18.51, while Cavium shares rose 3.42 percent to close at $68.27 on Friday.
  • Analysts are expecting CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) to have earned $1.49 per share on revenue of $46.17 billion in the latest quarter. CVS will release earnings before the markets open. CVS Health shares slipped 0.20 percent to close at $69.25 on Friday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • After the markets close, Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.75 per share on revenue of $989.29 million. Skyworks shares gained 1.28 percent to close at $113.19 on Friday.
  • Acorn International, Inc. (ADR) (NYSE: ATV) has named Jacob A. Fisch as CEO. Acorn shares gained 2.88 percent to close at $14.28 on Friday.
  • Analysts expect SYSCO Corporation (NYSE: SYY) to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $14.42 billion before the opening bell. SYSCO shares gained 1.47 percent to close at $56.66 on Friday.
  • Before the opening bell, Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE: CAH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1 per share on revenue of $33.44 billion. Cardinal Health shares rose 0.49 percent to close at $61.38 on Friday.

