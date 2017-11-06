Market Overview

55 Biggest Movers From Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 06, 2017 5:58am
Gainers

  • Diana Containerships Inc (NASDAQ: DCIX) shares jumped 348.4 percent to close at $11.21 on Friday after jumping 19.05 percent on Thursday.
  • TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ: TOPS) shares rose 67.05 percent to close at $0.720 on Friday.
  • EV Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: EVEP) shares climbed 41.26 percent to close at $1.09. EV Energy is expected to release Q3 earnings on November 9.
  • Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NEOS) shares rose 27.09 percent to close at $12.90. Neos Therapeutics is projected to release Q3 earnings on November 8.
  • Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) shares gained 25.74 percent to close at $1.71 after the company reported Q3 net income of $451,000, or $0.04 per share, versus a year-ago net loss of $167,000, or $0.01 per share.
  • Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) gained 22.22 percent to close at $3.52 following narrower-than-expected Q3 loss.
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO) shares climbed 20.5 percent to close at $261.42. Bio-Rad reported Q3 earnings of $0.91 per share on revenue of 535 million.
  • Aratana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PETX) shares gained 19.78 percent to close at $6.54. Aratana Therapeutics posted a narrower-than-expected Q3 loss on Friday.
  • Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) jumped 19.43 percent to close at $69.45 as the company posted upbeat Q3 results and issued a strong sales outlook. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Insulet from Hold to Buy.
  • Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: KALA) shares rose 19.30 percent to close at $16.32.
  • Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ: ABUS) jumped 19.27 percent to close at $6.50 on Friday after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
  • Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE: BOOT) shares rose 17.86 percent to close at $9.90 after the company posted better-than-expected Q2 results and raised its FY 2018 forecast.
  • Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ: VRNS) shares climbed 15.95 percent to close at $48.70 as the company posted better-than-expected Q3 results and issued a strong FY17 guidance.
  • Viewray Inc (NASDAQ: VRAY) surged 15.26 percent to close at $8.31. Fosun reported a 9.91 percent passive stake in ViewRay as of October 24, 2017. ViewRay disclosed that its MRIdian® Linac has been selected as MR-guided radiotherapy system in Danish tender.
  • TriNet Group Inc (NYSE: TNET) shares climbed 14.97 percent to close at $41.00 following Q3 results. TriNet reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.56 per share on revenue of $819.3 million.
  • Care.com Inc (NYSE: CRCM) gained 14.93 percent to close at $19.63. Care.com posted upbeat Q3 results on Thursday.
  • Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) surged 14.75 percent to close at $79.18 on Friday after reporting a third-quarter sales beat.
  • Control4 Corp (NASDAQ: CTRL) shares rose 14.03 percent to close at $31.53 on upbeat Q3 results.
  • Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ: TRUP) gained 13.45 percent to close at $31.72 on better-than-expected Q3 results.
  • Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ: MELI) shares climbed 13.28 percent to close at $267.35 after the company posted upbeat quarterly results.
  • Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ: WING) surged 13.11 percent to close at $36.41 after the company reported strong results for its third quarter. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wingstop from Hold to Buy.
  • Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET) climbed 11.22 percent to close at $201.49 on better-than-expected Q3 results. DA Davidson upgraded Arista Networks from Neutral to Buy.
  • Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l (ADR) (NYSE: SMI) shares rose 9.8 percent to close at $8.74 on Friday. Semiconductor Manufacturing is expected to report Q3 earnings on November 15.
  • Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) shares rose 9.53 percent to close at $158.10 on Friday following a big third-quarter beat. Universal Display also sees FY17 sales ahead of estimates at $310-320 million.
  • Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE: FND) jumped 9.32 percent to close at $41.29 after the company reported Q3 results. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Floor & Decor from Market Perform to Outperform.
  • Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ: CARB) rose 8.11 percent to close at $24.00 following Q3 earnings beat.


Losers

  • GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ: GNMK) shares declined 41.32 percent to close at $4.26 as the company posted downbeat Q3 results. Raymond James downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from Outperform to Market Perform.
  • The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE: RUBI) shares dipped 40 percent to close at $2.07 on Friday after the company reported downbeat Q3 results.
  • KEYW Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: KEYW) shares dropped 33.29 percent to close at $5.17 after the company posted weaker-than-expected Q3 results and lowered its FY17 sales forecast.
  • CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE: CBL) fell 25.81 percent to close at $5.92 on downbeat quarterly results.
  • Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ: PACB) declined 24.81 percent to close at $3.03. Pacific Biosciences of California reported a Q3 loss of $0.19 per share on revenue of $23.545 million.
  • Pandora Media Inc (NYSE: P) shares dipped 24.56 percent to close at $5.59 on Friday after the company reported downbeat revenue for its third quarter and issued a weak forecast for the current quarter.
  • Financial Engines Inc (NASDAQ: FNGN) shares dropped 24.11 percent to close at $26.60 as the company posted downbeat Q3 revenue. Raymond James downgraded Financial Engines from Market Perform to Market Perform.
  • ENGlobal Corp (NASDAQ: ENG) fell 23.97 percent to close at $0.920. ENGlobal posted a Q3 loss of $0.44 per share.
  • ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUS) dipped 22.66 percent to close at $74.25. ePlus reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.27 per share on sales of $370.8 million.
  • Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP) dropped 22.6 percent to close at $171.25 on Friday. Stamps.com reported Q3 earnings of $2.68 per share on sales of $115.1 million.
  • Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE: RMAX) declined 21.06 percent to close at $52.65. RE/MAX reported that it has postponed its Q3 earnings release amid internal investigation.
  • Xperi Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER) shares dipped 20.94 percent to close at $17.75. Xperi reported Q3 earnings of $0.30 per share on revenue of $88.5 million.
  • NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: NSTG) dropped 20.35 percent to close at $7.79 on Friday. NanoString Technologies reported a Q3 loss of $0.45 per share on sales of $27.01 million.
  • Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ: FTR) declined 19.28 percent to close at $7.41.
  • ARC Document Solutions Inc (NYSE: ARC) shares dropped 18.73 percent to close at $2.82. ARC Document Solutions posted downbeat quarterly earnings and lowered its FY17 guidance on Wednesday.
  • ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE: ECOM) fell 18.26 percent to close at $8.95 on Friday following wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
  • HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: HMSY) fell 17.53 percent to close at $15.57 on Friday as the company posted weaker-than-expected Q3 results and issued a downbeat sales forecast.
  • TransGlobe Energy Corporation (USA) (NASDAQ: TGA) dropped 17.32 percent to close at $1.48. TransGlobe Energy disclosed Boraq 5 test results on Friday.
  • Engility Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EGL) slipped 17.15 percent to close at $27.93. On Thursday, Engility reported Q3 earnings of $0.26 per share on revenue of $487 million.
  • Bovie Medical Corporation (NYSE: BVX) declined 16.62 percent to close at $3.31 on weaker-than-expected quarterly results.
  • Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ: CMLS) shares slipped 16.22 percent to close at $0.310.
  • Quorum Health Corp (NYSE: QHC) fell 15.75 percent to close at $4.12.
  • Cobalt International Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CIE) dropped 15.18 percent to close at $0.530 on Friday.
  • Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WLDN) declined 13.22 percent to close at $26.12. Willdan Group posted Q3 earnings of $0.31 per share.
  • CafePress Inc (NASDAQ: PRSS) dropped 13 percent to close at $1.7399 on downbeat Q3 results.
  • Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AJRD) dropped 13 percent to close at $27.97 on Friday following top and bottom line Q3 miss reported Thursday.
  • Tableau Software Inc (NYSE: DATA) shares slipped 9.21 percent to close at $74.60 after a third quarter earnings and sales miss.
  • Altice USA Inc (NYSE: ATUS) shares declined 7.8 percent to close at $22.59. Altice USA reported a Q3 loss of $0.25 per share on revenue of $2.32 billion.
  • American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG) shares slipped 4.6 percent to close at $62.00 as the company posted a wider-than-expected loss for its third quarter on Thursday.

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

