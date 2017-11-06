Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For November 6, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 06, 2017 4:47am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $46.17 billion.
  • SYSCO Corporation (NYSE: SYY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $14.42 billion.
  • Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion.
  • Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.9 per share on revenue of $3.04 billion.
  • Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE: RBC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $837.49 million.
  • Mylan NV (NASDAQ: MYL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.2 per share on revenue of $3.10 billion.
  • Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE: CAH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1 per share on revenue of $33.44 billion.
  • Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE: JLL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.66 per share on revenue of $1.83 billion.
  • Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE: KORS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.
  • Colfax Corp (NYSE: CFX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $896.48 million.
  • Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ: LAMR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $392.11 million.
  • Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE: STC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $506.14 million.
  • ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: ON) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.4 per share on revenue of $1.37 billion.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Priceline Group Inc (NASDAQ: PCLN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $34.22 per share on revenue of $4.33 billion.
  • Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE: THC) is expected to post a quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $4.67 billion.
  • Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.75 per share on revenue of $989.29 million.
  • Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE: PAA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $6.07 billion.
  • Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MCHP) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $1.00 billion.
  • Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $3.01 per share on revenue of $2.79 billion.
  • Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ: TRIP) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $454.31 million.
  • Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE: WTW) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $315.80 million.
  • Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.3 per share on revenue of $819.50 million.
  • International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE: IFF) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $845.36 million.
  • AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.
  • FMC Corp (NYSE: FMC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $684.67 million.
  • Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.8 per share on revenue of $358.62 million.
  • Andersons Inc (NASDAQ: ANDE) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $888.45 million.
  • Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.3 per share on revenue of $309.43 million.

