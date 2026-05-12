GitLab Stock Tumbles Amid AI-Linked Restructuring

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) shares are trading lower Tuesday. The company announced a reduction in force to realign its operating structure.

GitLab shares are retreating from recent levels. Why is GTLB stock dropping?

Reduction In Force Plan

According to an SEC filing, the company announced on May 11 that it plans to reduce its workforce as part of a broader effort to position the business for long-term success.

GitLab said the plan is intended to optimize execution against its strategic priorities through changes to its operating structure. The company also said it expects to reinvest the majority of the resulting savings from the plan into strategic growth initiatives aimed at accelerating progress across the business in the agentic AI era.

“The opportunity here isn’t incremental growth on a DevSecOps platform — we’re building toward becoming the trusted enterprise platform for software creation in the AI era,” CEO William Staples said in a letter posted on the company's website.

Following the workforce reduction announcement, Raymond James analyst Adam Tindle downgraded GitLab from Outperform to Market Perform. Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz also maintained a Neutral and lowered the price target from $30 to $26. The analyst reaction appears to be adding to the weakness in shares on Tuesday.

GitLab said it will provide an update on its business on its upcoming earnings call, scheduled for June 2.

GitLab Shares Slide

GTLB Price Action: GitLab shares were down 6.20% at $24.05 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro. Over the past month, GTLB has gained about 15.4% versus a 9.1% rise in the S&P 500 and is down roughly 40% year-to-date compared to the index’s 7.8% gain.

Image via Shutterstock