Why Zebra Technologies Stock Is Jumping Tuesday

Zebra shares are climbing with conviction. Why are ZBRA shares rallying?

Q1 Highlights

Zebra reported adjusted earnings per share of $4.75, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25. In addition, it posted revenue of $1.49 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion.

CEO Bill Burns said the company saw organic growth across segments and regions during the quarter, led by strength in the manufacturing end market. Burns also highlighted contributions from Elo Touch and said the company continues to help customers improve operational efficiency through its technology offerings.

CFO Nathan Winters said Zebra remains focused on profitable growth, operating discipline and margin expansion. Winters also noted the company repurchased $300 million of shares during the quarter, marking the second consecutive quarter with $300 million in buybacks.

The company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $114 million and total debt of $2.66 billion as of April 4, 2026.

Guidance

Zebra raised its fiscal-year adjusted earnings per share guidance from between $17.70 and $18.30 to between $18.30 and $18.70, versus the consensus estimate of $17.74. It expects revenue growth between 10% and 14%.

The company anticipates second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of between $4.20 and $4.50, versus the consensus estimate of $4.15. Zebra expects revenue growth between 14% and 17%.

Zebra Shares Rise

ZBRA Price Action: Zebra shares are up 15.68% at $251.00 Tuesday morning, according to Benzinga Pro. Over the past month, ZBRA has gained about 12.9% versus a 9.1% rise in the S&P 500 and is up roughly 0% year-to-date compared to the index’s 7.8% gain.

This illustration was generated using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.