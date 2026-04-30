Why Is Broadcom Stock Surging On Thursday?

• Broadcom stock is showing upward movement. Why are AVGO shares climbing?

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Critical Levels To Watch for AVGO Stock

Broadcom is holding near the top of its 52-week range, sitting just under the $429.31 high. The stock is trading 6.7% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 17.5% above its 100-day SMA.

The moving average structure also stays constructive, with the 20-day SMA above the 50-day SMA and a golden cross in April (50-day SMA over the 200-day SMA).

Over the last 12 months, the stock is up 110.95%. The stock is still well above its 200-day SMA (19.8% above).

Key Resistance : $429.50

: $429.50 Key Support: $330.50

AVGO Stock Price Activity: Broadcom shares were up 2.05% at $413.85 on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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