What's Going On With Advanced Micro Devices Stock Friday?

The Nasdaq is up 0.05% while the S&P 500 has shed 0.07%.
TSMC Revenue Boosts Chip Sector
AI Demand Remains Resilient
The rising tide effect is lifting the semiconductor industry. TSM reported that March sales alone rose 45.2%. This growth indicates that global AI infrastructure spending remains aggressive.
Technical Analysis
At $243.70, AMD is trading 17.8% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), the stock's average price over the last 20 sessions. It's also 13.9% above its 100-day SMA.
The moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, is bullish with the MACD at 5.7273 above the 1.8694 signal line, which is consistent with upside momentum still having the edge. Traders may also note the 20-day SMA remains below the 50-day SMA.
AMD has returned 176.66% over the past 12 months, a backward-looking read that shows the longer-term trend has been decisively higher. The stock is also sitting closer to its $267.08 52-week high than its $78.87 low.
- Key Resistance: $267.00
- Key Support: $200.00
AMD Stock Price Activity: Advanced Micro Devices shares were up 3.03% at $243.81 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.
Photo by Poetra.RH via Shutterstock
This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.