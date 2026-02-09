Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) on Monday strengthened its healthcare cloud and AI strategy, announcing the successful migration of five Ontario hospitals’ electronic health records to its cloud platform alongside the launch of a clinical AI pilot aimed at boosting clinician efficiency and system performance.

TSSO was established by hospitals in the Erie St. Clair region of Southwest Ontario, Bluewater Health, Chatham-Kent Health Alliance, Erie Shores HealthCare, Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare, and Windsor Regional Hospital, to manage shared IT services.

It also supports a broader network of health service providers, long-term care homes, hospices, and family health teams. By transitioning to OCI’s scalable infrastructure, TSSO has improved system resilience and enabled real-time access to patient information across its network, the company said in a statement.

Following the migration, average page load times for clinicians fell by 71%, while login-to-usable time declined by 46%. The faster system allows clinicians to complete documentation more efficiently, improving care coordination and freeing up time for patient interaction.

Clinical AI Agent Pilot Launched

The OCI environment is also supporting a pilot of Oracle Health Clinical AI Agent, integrated directly into the EHR. The tool automatically generates draft clinical notes from physician-patient interactions in near real time, reducing administrative burden.

“TSSO is dedicated to redefining people-centered care by providing integrated and coordinated patient services across its network and its recent move to OCI lays the essential groundwork to realize this vision,” said Erin O’Halloran, vice president and Canada market leader at Oracle Health, part of Oracle Corp.

Analyst Upgrade

Analysts at DA Davidson upgraded Oracle from “Neutral” to “Buy” on Monday with a price forecast of $180.

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Oracle, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Value : Weak (Score: 17.46) — Trading at a steep premium relative to peers.

: Weak (Score: 17.46) — Trading at a steep premium relative to peers. Momentum: Weak (Score: 6.43) — Stock is underperforming the broader market.

ORCL Price Action: Oracle shares were up 9.54% at $156.43 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

