December 10, 2025 10:41 AM 2 min read

Daktronics, Photronics, Dave & Buster's Entertainment, GE Vernova And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Nasdaq Composite falling more than 100 points on Wednesday.

Shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) rose sharply during Wednesday's session after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.

Daktronics reported quarterly earnings of 35 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 27 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $229.253 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $214.077 million.

Daktronics shares jumped 15.7% to $20.80 on Wednesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

  • Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) shares jumped 44% to $37.00 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results and issued first-quarter guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NXDR) gained 24.6% to $2.5050 r after EMJ Capital’s Eric Jackson on social media posted that the company is “The Most Mispriced Agentic-AI Platform of the 2020s.”
  • Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) rose 17.5% to $36.00 after the company raised its FY2026 adjusted EPS and sales guidance following better-than-expected third-quarter revenue.
  • Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) jumped 14% to $20.50 following third-quarter results.
  • SuperX AI Technology Limited (NASDAQ:SUPX) gained 13.8% to $19.63.
  • GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) rose 11.8% to $699.59 after the company raised its FY28 outlook and raised its dividend. Also, the company expanded its buyback authorization.
  • DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) gained 11.2% to $19.09.
  • Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) rose 11% to $25.77.
  • Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) gained 10.5% to $20.38 as the company announced pricing of upsized $350.0 million public offering of common stock.
  • ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) rose 8.6% to $133.24.
  • Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) gained 8.1% to $28.67.
  • The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) rose 6.3% to $137.15. Jefferies analyst Saree Boroditsky upgraded Middleby from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $130 to $175.
  • EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) gained 5.6% to $98.80 after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised its price target from $82 to $110.

