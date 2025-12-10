Daktronics, Photronics, Dave & Buster's Entertainment, GE Vernova And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday

U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Nasdaq Composite falling more than 100 points on Wednesday.

Shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) rose sharply during Wednesday's session after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.

Daktronics reported quarterly earnings of 35 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 27 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $229.253 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $214.077 million.

Daktronics shares jumped 15.7% to $20.80 on Wednesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) shares jumped 44% to $37.00 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results and issued first-quarter guidance above analyst estimates.

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) shares jumped 44% to $37.00 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results and issued first-quarter guidance above analyst estimates. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NXDR) gained 24.6% to $2.5050 r after EMJ Capital's Eric Jackson on social media posted that the company is "The Most Mispriced Agentic-AI Platform of the 2020s."

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) rose 17.5% to $36.00 after the company raised its FY2026 adjusted EPS and sales guidance following better-than-expected third-quarter revenue.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) jumped 14% to $20.50 following third-quarter results.

SuperX AI Technology Limited (NASDAQ:SUPX) gained 13.8% to $19.63.

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) rose 11.8% to $699.59 after the company raised its FY28 outlook and raised its dividend. Also, the company expanded its buyback authorization.

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) gained 11.2% to $19.09.

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) rose 11% to $25.77.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) gained 10.5% to $20.38 as the company announced pricing of upsized $350.0 million public offering of common stock.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) rose 8.6% to $133.24.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) gained 8.1% to $28.67.

The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) rose 6.3% to $137.15. Jefferies analyst Saree Boroditsky upgraded Middleby from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $130 to $175.

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) gained 5.6% to $98.80 after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised its price target from $82 to $110.

