December 10, 2025 8:08 AM 2 min read

Cracker Barrel Posts Downbeat Q1 Results, Joins GameStop, AeroVironment And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stock futures were slightly higher this morning, with the S&P 500 futures gaining around 0.1% on Wednesday.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (NASDAQ:CBRL) fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results and cut its FY26 sales guidance below estimates.

Cracker Barrel reported first-quarter revenue of $797.19 million, missing analyst estimates of $802.22 million. The restaurant operator reported a first-quarter adjusted loss of 74 cents per share, missing analyst estimates for a loss of 68 cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store shares tumbled 8.3% to $24.76 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

  • Aimei Health Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ:AFJK) shares dipped 48.1% to $46.00 in pre-market trading after jumping 1,006.25% on Tuesday.
  • PomDoctor Ltd (NASDAQ:POM) declined 27.1% to $3.95 in pre-market trading.
  • Mind Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MIND) shares fell 24.2% to $8.05 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results.
  • Lakeland Industries Inc (NASDAQ:LAKE) fell 22.7% to $11.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results and withdrew its FY26 guidance.
  • Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) declined 8.4% to $7.62 in pre-market trading after announcing a $300 million public offering of common shares.
  • Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) declined 8.2% to $18.05 in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing of public offering of common stock and pre-funded warrants.
  • Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG) fell 7.5% to $7.30 in pre-market trading.
  • Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) fell 6.5% to $5.80 in pre-market trading.
  • GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) declined 6.3% to $21.71 in pre-market trading after the company reported third-quarter sales that missed expectations.
  • AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) fell 4% to $270.29 in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed quarterly earnings and issued mixed guidance.

