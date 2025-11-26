Urban Outfitters, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Petco Health and Wellness And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones gaining over 300 points on Wednesday.

Shares of Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN) rose sharply during Wednesday's session after the company reported third-quarter EPS and sales above analyst estimates.

Urban Outfitters reported quarterly earnings of $1.28 per share, which beat the Street estimate of $1.18 by 8.11%. Quarterly revenue came in at $1.53 billion, which beat the analyst estimate of $1.47 billion and was up from revenue of $1.36 billion from the same period last year.

Urban Outfitters shares jumped 10.1% to $75.21 on Wednesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Inc (NASDAQ:FBYD) shares jumped 26% to $18.02.

(NASDAQ:IRWD) shares gained 18.7% to $3.72.

(NASDAQ:IRWD) shares gained 18.7% to $3.72. YD Bio Ltd (NASDAQ:YDES) gained 18.1% to $10.97. YD Bio recently announced it obtained 510(k) clearance and OTC monograph compliance. The company announced that it, along with 3D Global Biotech, is planning a small clinical trial in Taiwan to evaluate dry eye disease.

(NASDAQ:SUPX) shares rose 17.5% to $25.78 after announcing a $20 million share repurchase program authorization.

(NASDAQ:SUPX) shares rose 17.5% to $25.78 after announcing a $20 million share repurchase program authorization. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) shares jumped 17.4% to $54.94 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.

(NASDAQ:ARWR) shares jumped 17.4% to $54.94 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results. Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF) shares surged 14.6% to $3.40 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter EPS results. Evercore ISI Group raised its price target on the stock from $3 to $4.

(NASDAQ:WOOF) shares surged 14.6% to $3.40 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter EPS results. Evercore ISI Group raised its price target on the stock from $3 to $4.

(NASDAQ:SYM) gained 10.6% to $85.47. Symbotic recently reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results. Mesoblast Ltd (NASDAQ:MESO) gained 9.9% to $17.64.

(NASDAQ:MESO) gained 9.9% to $17.64. Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) rose 8.8% to $125.83 after the company announced it is introducing a futures and derivatives exchange and clearinghouse. Also, the company announced it will acquire 90% of MIAX Derivatives Exchange.

(NASDAQ:FRMI) jumped 8.5% to $15.30.

(NASDAQ:FRMI) jumped 8.5% to $15.30. Duolingo Inc (NASDAQ:DUOL) gained 7.7% to $189.32.

(NASDAQ:DUOL) gained 7.7% to $189.32. Shares of Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) rose 6.8% to $23.93 after UBS maintained a Sell rating on the stock and raised its price target from $4.5 to $7. Also, Telsey raised its price target on the stock from $16 to $23.

