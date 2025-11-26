Urban Outfitters sign
November 26, 2025 11:30 AM 2 min read

Urban Outfitters, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Petco Health and Wellness And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones gaining over 300 points on Wednesday.

Shares of Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN) rose sharply during Wednesday's session after the company reported third-quarter EPS and sales above analyst estimates.

Urban Outfitters reported quarterly earnings of $1.28 per share, which beat the Street estimate of $1.18 by 8.11%. Quarterly revenue came in at $1.53 billion, which beat the analyst estimate of $1.47 billion and was up from revenue of $1.36 billion from the same period last year.

Urban Outfitters shares jumped 10.1% to $75.21 on Wednesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

  • Falcon’s Beyond Global Inc (NASDAQ:FBYD) shares jumped 26% to $18.02.
  • Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) shares gained 18.7% to $3.72.
  • YD Bio Ltd (NASDAQ:YDES) gained 18.1% to $10.97. YD Bio recently announced it obtained 510(k) clearance and OTC monograph compliance. The company announced that it, along with 3D Global Biotech, is planning a small clinical trial in Taiwan to evaluate dry eye disease.
  • SuperX AI Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:SUPX) shares rose 17.5% to $25.78 after announcing a $20 million share repurchase program authorization.
  • Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) shares jumped 17.4% to $54.94 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.
  • Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF) shares surged 14.6% to $3.40 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter EPS results. Evercore ISI Group raised its price target on the stock from $3 to $4.
  • Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ:SYM) gained 10.6% to $85.47. Symbotic recently reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.
  • Mesoblast Ltd (NASDAQ:MESO) gained 9.9% to $17.64.
  • Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) rose 8.8% to $125.83 after the company announced it is introducing a futures and derivatives exchange and clearinghouse. Also, the company announced it will acquire 90% of MIAX Derivatives Exchange.
  • Fermi Inc (NASDAQ:FRMI) jumped 8.5% to $15.30.
  • Duolingo Inc (NASDAQ:DUOL) gained 7.7% to $189.32.
  • Shares of Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) rose 6.8% to $23.93 after UBS maintained a Sell rating on the stock and raised its price target from $4.5 to $7. Also, Telsey raised its price target on the stock from $16 to $23.

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
ARWR Logo
ARWRArrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc
$55.0017.6%
Overview
DUOL Logo
DUOLDuolingo Inc
$190.008.10%
FBYD Logo
FBYDFalcons Beyond Global Inc
$18.0226.0%
FRMI Logo
FRMIFermi Inc
$15.066.77%
HOOD Logo
HOODRobinhood Markets Inc
$125.188.32%
IRWD Logo
IRWDIronwood Pharmaceuticals Inc
$3.7118.6%
KSS Logo
KSSKohl's Corp
$23.866.42%
MESO Logo
MESOMesoblast Ltd
$17.629.71%
SUPX Logo
SUPXSuper X AI Technology Ltd
$25.8617.8%
SYM Logo
SYMSymbotic Inc
$85.4210.5%
URBN Logo
URBNUrban Outfitters Inc
$75.6310.7%
WOOF Logo
WOOFPetco Health and Wellness Co Inc
$3.4014.5%
YDES Logo
YDESYD Bio Ltd
$10.9718.1%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Beat the Market With Our Free Pre-Market Newsletter
Enter your email to get Benzinga's ultimate morning update: The PreMarket Activity Newsletter
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved