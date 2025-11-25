Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Defensive Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the consumer staples sector.

B&G Foods Inc (NYSE:BGS)

Dividend Yield: 17.08%

17.08% Barclays analyst Brandt Montour maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $5 to $4 on July 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

analyst Brandt Montour maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $5 to $4 on July 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%. Piper Sandler analyst Michael Lavery maintained a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $7 to $5 on May 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

analyst Michael Lavery maintained a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $7 to $5 on May 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%. Recent News: On Nov. 5, B&G Foods posted upbeat quarterly results.

On Nov. 5, B&G Foods posted upbeat quarterly results.

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Dividend Yield: 7.89%

7.89% Morgan Stanley analyst Megan Alexander maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $20 to $21 on Sept. 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

analyst Megan Alexander maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $20 to $21 on Sept. 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%. UBS analyst Bryan Adams maintained the stock with a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $20 to $19 on Sept. 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%

analyst Bryan Adams maintained the stock with a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $20 to $19 on Sept. 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65% Recent News: Conagra Brands said it will release fiscal 2026 second quarter earnings on Dec. 19.

Conagra Brands said it will release fiscal 2026 second quarter earnings on Dec. 19.

Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR)

Dividend Yield: 6.85%

6.85% Morgan Stanley analyst Dara Mohsenian maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $28 to $22 on Nov. 19, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

analyst Dara Mohsenian maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $28 to $22 on Nov. 19, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%. Barclays analyst Lauren Lieberman maintained an Equal-Weight rating and boosted the price target from $24 to $27 on Aug. 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

analyst Lauren Lieberman maintained an Equal-Weight rating and boosted the price target from $24 to $27 on Aug. 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%. Recent News: On Nov. 18, Energizer Holdings reported mixed fourth-quarter financial results and issued first-quarter EPS guidance below estimates.

On Nov. 18, Energizer Holdings reported mixed fourth-quarter financial results and issued first-quarter EPS guidance below estimates.

