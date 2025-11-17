Xpeng electric car P7 at exhibition stand.
November 17, 2025 8:15 AM 1 min read

Xpeng, Dell And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning, with the Dow futures falling around 0.1% on Monday.

Shares of Xpeng Inc – ADR (NYSE:XPEV) fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported third-quarter financial results.

The company delivered 20.38 billion Chinese yuan ($2.86 billion) in quarterly revenue, a 101.8% year-over-year (Y/Y) jump that landed just shy of the $2.87 billion consensus forecast. Adjusted net loss per ADS was 0.16 Chinese yuan versus the analyst consensus loss estimate of 0.47 Chinese yuan. In USD terms, the adjusted EPADS was a loss of 2 cents.

Xpeng shares dipped 3.6% to $24.11 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

  • Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) shares dipped 6.1% to $2.11 in pre-market trading after declining 10% on Friday.
  • Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LXRX) fell 6% to $1.40 in pre-market trading.
  • WEYCO Group Inc (NASDAQ:WEYS) declined 5.2% to $32.95 in pre-market trading. Weyco Group recently declared a special cash dividend of $2.00 per share.
  • Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) fell 5% to $7.02 in pre-market trading.
  • Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DELL) declined 4.7% to $127.50 in pre-market trading. Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring downgraded Dell from Overweight to Underweight and lowered the price target from $144 to $110.
  • Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) fell 4.5% to $4.05 in pre-market trading.
  • Yueda Digital Holding (NASDAQ:YDKG) fell 3.5% to $1.64 in pre-market trading after dipping 15% on Friday.

Photo via Shutterstock

