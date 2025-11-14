Jim Cramer Warns 'The Business Is Really Bad' At This Consumer Cyclical Stock

On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” on Thursday, Jim Cramer said he would not own CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) stock. “I think that the business is really bad there,” he noted.

Supporting his view, Barclays analyst John Babcock initiated coverage of CarMax on Nov. 12 with an Underweight rating and a price target of $28.

Cramer said the “fundamentals are very good” at ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) . “If you invest for the long term, I want you to hold it,” he added.

Supporting his view, ServiceNow, on Oct. 29, reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and announced a five-for-one stock split. ServiceNow reported quarterly earnings of $4.82 per share, which beat the analyst estimate of $4.27. Quarterly revenue came in at $3.4 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $3.35 billion.

When asked about Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) , he said, “I do not invest in companies that have flat revenues for multiple years.”

The company, on Oct. 1, reported quarterly net sales of $2.63 billion, down 5.8% from the prior-year period, while adjusted earnings per share of 39 cents fell 26.4%.

Price Action:

ServiceNow shares fell 1.7% to settle at $849.69 on Thursday.

CarMax shares gained 1.1% to close at $34.79.

Conagra shares rose 0.5% to settle at $17.43 on Thursday.

Photo: Shutterstock