Why Docusign Stock Is Gaining Today?

Docusign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) shares rose on Thursday after the company introduced a new way to integrate contract management directly into ChatGPT.

The move adds document creation and analysis to everyday conversations inside the AI platform, cutting out extra steps and keeping work in one place.

With more than one billion agreements handled each year, Docusign plans to blend its Intelligent Agreement Management tools into ChatGPT through the Model Context Protocol.

This integration will let users and AI agents draft, review, and send agreements without jumping between apps.

Direct Contract Work Inside ChatGPT

Docusign executives said the goal is simple: contracts should not slow anyone down.

The new feature will allow people to ask ChatGPT to prepare leases, purchase orders, and vendor documents, then send them out for signatures. The workflow aims to trim repetitive tasks and move decisions forward faster.

“AI is changing how people get work done,” said CEO Allan Thygesen. “By bringing Docusign’s end-to-end agreement capabilities and agents into ChatGPT, we will make it easier for anyone to move from conversation to action — securely, intelligently, and with confidence.”

Built On Open Standards

The company is creating a connector using the open Model Context Protocol. That connector will link ChatGPT to Docusign’s enterprise-grade Intelligent Agreement Management platform.

The design keeps the cloud tools secure and compliant, which is a major concern for companies that handle sensitive data.

The connector debuted at Docusign Discover, the firm’s annual developer event.

The demonstration showed how developers using OpenAI’s AgentKit can extend IAM features inside ChatGPT for legal teams, procurement departments, and other business workflows.

DOCU Price Action: Docusign shares are trading higher by 4.31% to $71.96 at publication on Thursday.

