Why Is Confluent Stock Surging?

Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) are rising Wednesday following reports that the California-based data streaming company is considering a sale.

What To Know: Reuters reported that Confluent is exploring a sale after attracting acquisition interest. The company is reportedly working with an investment bank on the sale process, which is still in the early stages.

Confluent shares traded up above $25 following the news before giving back some of its gains. The stock was up nearly 12% at last check, according to Benzinga Pro.

The report indicates the process was started after several private equity firms and technology companies expressed interest in buying the company with shares down approximately 17% year-to-date. Companies like Confluent are starting to see increased demand due to the reliance of artificial intelligence on large amounts of data.

It’s worth noting that CFO Rohan Sivaram said a large AI-native customer reduced its usage of Confluent’s Cloud offering in favor of self-managing internal data platforms during the company’s latest earnings call.

Three people familiar with the matter reportedly cautioned that a deal is not guaranteed and Confluent could ultimately remain an independent company.

CFLT Price Action: Shares of Confluent were up 10.44% at $22.90 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro. The stock has traded within a 52-week range of $15.64 to $37.90.

