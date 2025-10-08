Confluent Surges Pre-Market On Reports It's Considering A Sale

Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) shares surged 19.15% to $24.70 in pre-market trading on Wednesday.

The jump came after a Reuters report revealed that the data infrastructure company is considering a possible sale, following interest from both tech companies and private equity firms looking to acquire it.

Sale Process Underway

Confluent has brought in an investment bank to oversee the early stages of a potential sale, according to sources cited by Reuters.

Over the past year, the California-based software provider’s stock is up 4.22%, though it has dropped 25.86% so far in 2025. The stock has traded between $15.64 and $37.90 over the past 12 months, giving the company a market capitalization of about $7.15 billion.

It sees an average daily trading volume of roughly 7.14 million shares.

Strategic Value

Confluent builds its business around Apache Kafka, offering enterprise-grade tools that help companies manage real-time data streams, which are crucial for developing AI applications.

According to reports, the company became more susceptible to acquisition interest after its stock dropped in July following the loss of a major customer.

Demand for data infrastructure assets has been growing as more companies invest in AI development.

In May, Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM) acquired Informatica for around $8 billion.

Sources noted that there's no guarantee a deal will happen, and Confluent may ultimately choose to remain independent.

Social Media Buzz

Stock Performance

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, CFLT closed Tuesday’s regular trading session at $20.73, down 2.49%.

