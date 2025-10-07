SAP Debuts New AI-Powered Solutions And Data Platforms

On Monday, Germany-based SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) unveiled a suite of new AI, data, and application innovations designed to accelerate business transformation at its first-ever SAP Connect event.

The enterprise software company introduced an expanded network of role-based AI assistants in Joule, designed to work alongside people to boost performance across business functions.

Each assistant connects with specialized agents to manage and execute tasks, helping users focus on insights and productivity rather than process complexity.

SAP also announced SAP Business Data Cloud Connect, a new data connectivity platform built to eliminate silos and maximize the value of AI.

The solution allows secure, zero-copy data sharing between SAP systems and partner platforms, ensuring information remains within corporate boundaries while being instantly accessible across ecosystems.

Muhammad Alam, member of the Executive Board of SAP SE, SAP Product & Engineering, commented, "To thrive when volatility is the new normal, businesses need more than a patchwork of disparate best-of-breed applications."

Databricks and Google Cloud (NASDAQ:GOOG, GOOGL)) were named the first partners integrated with Business Data Cloud Connect, extending SAP's open data ecosystem.

The partnerships are expected to enable faster access to business-ready data products for analytics and AI applications.

Among the AI-driven applications showcased, SAP presented Supply Chain Orchestration, an AI-native solution combining Joule with a live knowledge graph to detect supplier risks in real time and coordinate proactive responses.

The firm also introduced SAP Engagement Cloud, which leverages contextual insights to personalize interactions across customers and partners, and a next-generation SAP Ariba procurement suite embedding intelligence throughout the sourcing and spend management lifecycle.

The announcements mark SAP's latest step toward integrating AI deeply across its business suite, reinforcing its strategy to turn enterprise data into actionable intelligence and measurable value.

Price Action: SAP shares closed higher by 1.39% to $274.28 on Monday.

Image via Shutterstock