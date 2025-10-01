Cal-Maine Foods logo on mobile
Cal-Maine Foods Posts Downbeat Earnings, Joins Enanta Pharmaceuticals, AAR And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Dow futures falling more than 200 points on Wednesday.

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company posted weaker-than-expected first-quarter results.

Cal-Maine Foods reported quarterly earnings of $4.12 per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $5.35 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $922.602 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $960.313 million.

Cal-Maine Foods shares dipped 8.6% to $86.00 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

  • Etoiles Capital Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:EFTY) shares tumbled 27.1% to $12.32 in pre-market trading after gaining 14% on Tuesday.
  • Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) fell 12.1% to $10.50 in pre-market trading after the company announced the pricing of upsized public offering of common stock.
  • Fortress Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:FBIO) fell 10.3% to $3.31 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Tuesday.
  • Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) declined 7% to $1.61 in pre-market trading after dipping 6% on Tuesday.
  • AAR Corp (NYSE:AIR) dipped 6.7% to $83.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported the pricing of public offering of 3,000,000 shares of common stock.
  • Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) fell 5.3% to $52.04 in pre-market trading.
  • Quad/Graphics Inc (NYSE:QUAD) declined 4% to $6.01 in pre-market trading.

