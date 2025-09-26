SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) has signed a definitive deal with Quantix Edge Security to create Spain's first post-quantum semiconductor personalization facility in the Region of Murcia.

The center, scheduled to launch in the first half of 2026, will strengthen Spain's role in advancing post-quantum and cybersecurity technologies.

In September, the Spanish government pledged 19.6 million euros to Quantix, projecting an economic impact of 793 million euros in Murcia over the next five years.

The initiative supports the country's push for greater sovereignty in strategic industries such as semiconductors and digital security.

SEALSQ expects the Murcia facility to generate $25 million in revenue over three years, with recognition based on project milestones.

The company plans to begin distributing post-quantum semiconductors through Quantix Edge Security in 2026, even before the facility is complete.

This move aligns with SEALSQ's $170 million revenue pipeline under its "Quantum Roadmap." Investor interest has grown, as reflected in why SEALSQ stock is gaining Thursday.

SEALSQ is preparing to release the Quantum Shield QS7001 in November 2025, the first secure chip to integrate NIST-standardized quantum-resistant algorithms at the hardware level.

The chip will target applications in blockchain, defense, healthcare, and the Internet of Things. A follow-up product, the QVault TPM, is scheduled for launch in 2026.

Price Action: At last check Friday, LAES shares were trading higher by 2.33% to $4.011 premarket.

