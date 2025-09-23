Datavault AI Shares Are Trending After New Initiative To Boost XRP Adoption: What You Should Know

Datavault AI Inc. DVLT shares cooled down Tuesday after-hours following a solid double-digit surge in the regular trading session. The stock was seen trending at the time of writing.

New Initiative To Boost XRP Adoption

The stock retreated over 14% in the after-hours session, wiping away the gains made earlier in the day.

The move comes after the data science technology company joined forces with Nature’s Miracle Holding Inc. NMHI and Harrison Global Holdings Inc. BLMZ to launch a so-called X Club to promote the adoption of XRP XRP/USD digital treasury strategy.

The announcement was made at the XRP Seoul Global Conference. The X Club will focus on promoting the XRP Ledger, driving global brand awareness for the coin and collaborating with Ripple and regulatory authorities throughout the world to increase compliance.

The three companies in question will publish a white paper on the best practices across cross border payment, tokenization and XRP digital treasury opportunities.

Price Action: At the time of writing, XRP was exchanging hands at $2.82, down 0.09% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Datavault AI shares fell 14.75%% in after-hours trading after closing 80.07% higher at $0.7383 during Tuesday's regular trading session. Year-to-date, the stock has plunged 64%.

Harrison Global slid 5.21% after-hours after closing 3.15% lower at $0.1937 in regular trading. Nature Holdings stock popped 24.25% to $0.1450.

The stock exhibited a very high growth score — a measure of the stock’s combined historical expansion in earnings and revenue across multiple periods. How does it compare with Coinbase Global Inc. COIN and other cryptocurrency-linked stocks? Visit Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings to find out.

Photo: Stanslavs on Shutterstock.com

