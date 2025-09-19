Why SEALSQ Stock Is Gaining Thursday

SEALSQ Corp. LAES traded higher Friday after unveiling plans to introduce the Quantum Shield QS7001, a security chip slated for mid-November 2025 that targets post-quantum threats across finance, defense, healthcare and the Internet of Things.

CEO Carlos Moreira touted QS7001, with the company calling it a first-of-its-kind secure chip that embeds NIST-standardized, quantum-resistant cryptography directly in hardware.

It implements ML-KEM (CRYSTALS-Kyber) for key establishment and ML-DSA (CRYSTALS-Dilithium) for digital signatures.

SEALSQ says the device is designed to harden critical systems before "Q-Day." That’s when sufficiently powerful quantum computers could crack widely used public-key methods.

Algorithms based on elliptic curve cryptography, including ECDSA, underpin wallets, blockchains, and a range of connected infrastructure. As quantum capabilities advance, those ECC schemes may be susceptible to attacks.

QS7001 seeks to close that gap by moving quantum-safe operations into silicon. It aims to protect cryptocurrency transactions, mission-critical government systems, medical networks, and large fleets of connected devices.

QS7001 integrates lattice-based cryptography for on-chip key storage, efficient signing, and key exchange.

SEALSQ highlights side-channel defenses and tamper resistance, and claims a step-change in efficiency versus approaches that rely on software running atop accelerators—targeting up to an order-of-magnitude performance improvement for sensitive operations.

To ease adoption, the platform supports hybrid cryptography and tooling to help organizations transition from classical to quantum-safe schemes with minimal disruption.

It ships as an open hardware platform capable of hosting customer firmware for tailored uses. A Trusted Platform Module variant, branded QVault TPM, is planned for the first half of 2026.

What’s Next: SEALSQ will present QS7001 at the IQT Quantum+AI 2025 conference in New York City on Oct. 20.

Moreira is delivering an opening keynote titled "AI Meets Quantum: Building Unbreakable Post-Quantum Security."

Development kits are expected to be available for purchase in November.

Price Action: LAES shares are trading higher by 17.76% to $4.25 at last check Thursday.

