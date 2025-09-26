tickers of top stock movers
Concentrix Posts Downbeat Earnings, Joins Legacy Education, Kingsoft Cloud And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 0.1% on Friday.

Shares of Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC) fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter adjusted EPS results and cut its FY25 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.

Concentrix reported quarterly earnings of $2.78 per share, which missed the Street estimate of $2.86. Quarterly revenue came in at $2.48 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.45 billion.

Concentrix lowered its fiscal 2025 adjusted EPS guidance to between $11.11 and $11.23, versus the $11.69 analyst estimate and raised its revenue outlook to between $9.79 billion and $9.82 billion, versus the $9.77 billion estimate.

Concentrix shares dipped 20.5% to $43.73 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

  • DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) fell 18.9% to $11.10 in pre-market trading. DarioHealth shares jumped 44% on Thursday after the company announced a strategic review following multiple unsolicited expressions of interest.
  • Legacy Education Inc. (NYSE: LGCY) fell 13.3% to $10.68 in the pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS results.
  • Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS) dipped 9.5% to $20.12 in pre-market trading.
  • Pharming Group N.V. (NASDAQ: PHAR) fell 9.1% to $13.45 in pre-market trading.
  • Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) fell 7.5% to $16.15 in pre-market trading. Kingsoft Cloud announced the pricing of upsized HK$2,802 million offering of new shares.
  • IREN Limited (NASDAQ: IREN) dipped 7.4% to $42.85 in pre-market trading.
  • LuxExperience B.V. (NYSE: LUXE) fell 6.3% to $7.89 in pre-market trading. LuxExperience shares gained 3% on Thursday after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results.
  • YD Bio Ltd (NASDAQ: YDES) fell 6% to $13.40 in pre-market trading.
  • VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) declined 5.3% to $10.54 in pre-market trading.

