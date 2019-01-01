Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Mar 17
EPS
$-0.380
Quarterly Revenue
$344.5M
Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)
$344.5M
Earnings History
Scholastic Questions & Answers
When is Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) reporting earnings?
Scholastic (SCHL) is scheduled to report earnings on July 21, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 17, 2022 for Q3.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL)?
The Actual EPS was $1.31, which beat the estimate of $1.09.
What were Scholastic’s (NASDAQ:SCHL) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $499.6M, which missed the estimate of $508M.
