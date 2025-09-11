Lovesac, Avidity Biosciences, Veritone And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 0.2% on Thursday.

Shares of Lovesac Co LOVE fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company posted results for its second quarter.

Lovesac reported quarterly losses of 45 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of losses of 71 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $160.530 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $160.229 million.

Lovesac slashed its FY2026 GAAP EPS guidance from $0.80-$1.36 to $0.52-$1.05.

Lovesac shares tumbled 13% to $18.05 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc . RNA fell 20.1% to $37.08 in pre-market trading after the company announced a $500 million offering of common stock.

Veritone, Inc . VERI declined 18.7% to $2.96 in pre-market trading as the company announced the pricing of $25 million public offering.

Lesaka Technologies Inc LSAK tumbled 15.8% to $3.98 in pre-market trading following fourth-quarter results.

Murano Global Investments Plc MRNO dipped 14.8% to $3.50 in pre-market trading after dipping 18% on Wednesday.

QMMM Holdings Ltd QMMM fell 13.2% to $95.01 in pre-market trading after dipping 47% on Wednesday.

CI&T In c. CINT fell 9.8% to $4.53 in the pre-market trading after declining 3% on Wednesday.

Enovix Corp ENVX fell 7.1% to $8.50 in pre-market trading after the company announced a $300 million convertible notes offering.

KT Corp KT fell 4% to $18.95 in pre-market trading.

