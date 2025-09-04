10 Stocks And ETFs 'On Sale' This Month

While most investors are easing into fall, seasoned traders know what September really brings: a lot of red, a lot of fear, and a whole lot of regret. If you're caught on your back foot, that is.

But that's not going to happen to us because today, I'm going to walk you through the reasons this month tends to be historically brutal—and what my data shows is coming next.

We'll look at the “why” behind the pattern…and exactly which stocks or exchange-traded funds (ETFs) I'd consider buying or selling right now.

Sunday: Matt Maley's Plan to Trade September's Data and Fed Volatility

Inflation reports and Fed expectations are front and center next week, and they could send waves through stocks, bonds, and metals. This Sunday at 1 PM ET, Chief Market Strategist Matt Maley goes live to show how he's preparing to trade the volatility and where he sees fast-moving setups forming. If you want a plan before the headlines hit, start here.

Reserve Your Free Spot

Why September Could Be A Trader's Best Kept Secret

Let's start with the big picture.

September doesn't just feel rough; it is rough. Don't take it from me—the data tells the story loud and clear. For over 100 years, the S&P 500 has consistently underperformed during this 30-day period more than any other on the calendar.

And this year is off to a familiar start. On the first trading day of September, we saw a sea of red across the screen — a classic move that hints at what's likely to come.

But this kind of seasonality isn't driven by superstition. There's no magic here. There are clear, consistent reasons behind the trend:

Optimism fades. After a hopeful summer rally, reality sets in with third-quarter (Q3) earnings outlooks, economic data, and macro risk. On top of that, we're still dealing with tariff turmoil and political gridlock.

After a hopeful summer rally, reality sets in with third-quarter (Q3) earnings outlooks, economic data, and macro risk. On top of that, we're still dealing with tariff turmoil and political gridlock. Institutions reposition. Big money starts shifting portfolios for year-end, causing higher-than-usual rotation. In other words, summer break is over for Wall Street, too—and it's time to get back to work.

Big money starts shifting portfolios for year-end, causing higher-than-usual rotation. In other words, summer break is over for Wall Street, too—and it's time to get back to work. Early tax loss harvesting. Weak stocks get sold early, driving even more downside in the markets.

Weak stocks get sold early, driving even more downside in the markets. Rising Fed anxiety. September often features key speeches, inflation updates, and speculation about interest rate hikes. This year is arguably even more interesting than any other year due to the continued tension between President Trump and Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

This cocktail of catalysts creates a market that's prone to fast reversals, elevated risk, and hidden opportunities—if you know where to look.

This brings me to one of my favorite tools for gauging fear: the VXX ETN. Some also call it the VXX ETF.

This isn't your standard VIX index, either. The VXX tracks futures contracts on the volatility index, meaning it reflects what traders think volatility will do in the near future—not just where it stands today.

And right now, the VXX is telling us something important: Options are cheap—an early warning sign of turbulence ahead.

In fact, you may have heard me say, "When the VXX is low, it's time to go." It's an adage based on the idea that when fear is compressed, a spike often follows — along with a market pullback.

And that's where we are now.

We've seen the Big 3 (the Dow, Nasdaq and S&P 500) rally back to all-time highs while the VXX keeps sinking—an indication of underpriced risk in the markets. And that disconnect? It screams opportunity.

Here's why.

Cheap Options = Smart Trades (If You Know What to Look For)

This drop in volatility opens the door to some of the best trades I've seen in months.

When the market gets quiet, options premiums drop — and that's when I run my scans for what I call “volatility markdowns.”

But don't confuse cheap with low-cost.

A $2 option might be expensive for one stock and a steal for another. So, I use historical data (specifically 12-month implied volatility rankings) to determine if today's pricing is near the high or low end of the scale.

If it's at the bottom of that range, I pay close attention, especially if it's tied to a stock or ETF that has shown repeatable patterns in past Septembers.

And right now, my scans are lighting up with names that check all the boxes.

Here's a breakdown of the top 10 tickers I'm watching based on their volatility rankings, current price setups, and potential for movement in this market:

Tesla TSLA – Stuck in a sideways channel for months. With earnings still 65 days away, implied volatility (IV) has fallen sharply. Cheaper options, wider swings possible. Pfizer PFE – Rebounding off recent lows. Volatility is down more than 50% since April. Great candidate for defined-risk setups. Silver ETF SLV – Trading in a tight range. IV has dropped from 36 to 22, signaling lower premiums across the board. Meta Platforms META – Volatility cut in half since earnings. Offers deep discounts on both calls and puts. DraftKings DKNG – Despite holding near highs, IV has dropped from 70 to 30. A rare setup in a momentum name. Walmart WMT – A historically stable name with unusually low option premiums — great for income strategies. Nvidia NVDA – IV has cooled off just as traders start eyeing the next AI move. High upside potential at a lower entry cost. Intel INTC – Quietly consolidating with cheap options ideal for calendar spreads or diagonal plays. Coca-Cola KO – Low IV makes it a strong candidate for cash-secured puts or covered calls. S&P 500 ETF SPY – The broader market itself is pricing in unusually low fear. Perfect time for low-cost hedges or range trades.

Whether you're looking for breakouts, reversals, or just cheaper ways to enter a longer-term position, this list offers a full menu of setups across sectors and styles.

So, although the forecast looks rough for the next few weeks, it doesn't have to hurt.

If you're equipped with the correct information—and mindset—you don't have to sit in fear, guessing what comes next. You can take control of your trades, spot key patterns, and use volatility to your advantage.

And you can use this list as a starting point. Right now, options are on sale. And above all, you've got the 10 best discounted stocks and ETFs in the market.

Just remember, plan your trade and trade your plan.

Editorial content from our expert contributors is intended to be information for the general public and not individualized investment advice. Editors/contributors are presenting their individual opinions and strategies, which are neither expressly nor impliedly approved or endorsed by Benzinga.

Photo: Shutterstock