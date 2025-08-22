What's Going On With Disney Shares Today?

Disney Inc. DIS shares rose more than 2% to $118.97 after the company officially launched its flagship ESPN streaming app, marking a major step into direct-to-consumer sports.

What To Know: The rollout comes just ahead of football season and gives fans access to ESPN's full programming.

The new service includes two subscription tiers. ESPN Select, priced at $11.99 per month, offers more than 32,000 live events annually and will replace ESPN+. The higher-tier ESPN Unlimited costs $29.99 per month, or $299.99 annually, and provides access to all ESPN networks.

Disney CEO Bob Iger said the initiative reflects a broader strategy to integrate linear and digital television under one ecosystem, while ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro called it one of the most important days in ESPN's history. Both emphasized that the move is designed to meet long-standing consumer demand for flexible access to sports.

The company has recently expanded its content lineup to strengthen the platform. Earlier this month, ESPN signed a deal with WWE, securing U.S. rights to major wrestling events, and struck an agreement with the NFL to acquire the NFL Network in exchange for giving the league an equity stake in ESPN. Talks are also underway with Major League Baseball for a new rights package.

The launch signals Disney's intent to compete aggressively in streaming sports while leveraging ESPN's brand strength. Investors appear optimistic that the new platform, combined with fresh content deals, could add momentum to Disney's growth in digital distribution.

DIS Price Action: Disney shares were up 2.31% at $118.90 at the time of writing, according to Benzinga Pro.

