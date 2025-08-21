Coty, Bilibili, Canadian Solar And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Dow futures falling around 100 points on Thursday.

Shares of Coty Inc. COTY fell sharply in the pre-market trading session as the company posted mixed fourth-quarter fiscal results.

The company posted revenue of $1.25 billion, surpassing Wall Street estimates of $1.20 billion. Coty posted an adjusted loss of 5 cents per share for the quarter, missing analyst expectations for positive earnings of 2 cents per share.

Coty shares dipped 21.4% to $3.7900 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Canadian Solar Inc . CSIQ shares dipped 9.3% to $11.56 in pre-market trading as the company posted downbeat second-quarter results and cut its FY2025 sales guidance.

. shares dipped 9.3% to $11.56 in pre-market trading as the company posted downbeat second-quarter results and cut its FY2025 sales guidance. Shineco, Inc . SISI declined 8.3% to $6.23 in pre-market trading. Shineco shares jumped 37% on Wednesday after the company unveiled its on-chain cell asset tokenization platform.

. declined 8.3% to $6.23 in pre-market trading. Shineco shares jumped 37% on Wednesday after the company unveiled its on-chain cell asset tokenization platform. Xunlei Limited XNET dipped 5.1% to $6.95 in pre-market trading after declining 7% on Wednesday.

dipped 5.1% to $6.95 in pre-market trading after declining 7% on Wednesday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RCKT fell 5.1% to $3.56 in pre-market trading. Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares gained around 29% on Wednesday after the FDA lifted a clinical hold on its pivotal Phase 2 trial for RP-A501.

fell 5.1% to $3.56 in pre-market trading. Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares gained around 29% on Wednesday after the FDA lifted a clinical hold on its pivotal Phase 2 trial for RP-A501. Xunlei Limited XNET fell 4.8% to $6.97 in pre-market trading.

fell 4.8% to $6.97 in pre-market trading. Telefónica, S.A. TEF dipped 4.5% to $5.45 in pre-market trading.

dipped 4.5% to $5.45 in pre-market trading. SuperX AI Technology Limited SUPX fell 3% to $31.85 in pre-market trading after jumping 14% on Wednesday.

fell 3% to $31.85 in pre-market trading after jumping 14% on Wednesday. Bilibili Inc. BILI fell 2.8% to $24.60 in pre-market trading following second-quarter results.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock