Coty SignLogo On HQ Building
August 21, 2025 8:19 AM 2 min read

Coty, Bilibili, Canadian Solar And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Dow futures falling around 100 points on Thursday.

Shares of Coty Inc. COTY fell sharply in the pre-market trading session as the company posted mixed fourth-quarter fiscal results.

The company posted revenue of $1.25 billion, surpassing Wall Street estimates of $1.20 billion. Coty posted an adjusted loss of 5 cents per share for the quarter, missing analyst expectations for positive earnings of 2 cents per share.

Coty shares dipped 21.4% to $3.7900 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

  • Canadian Solar Inc. CSIQ shares dipped 9.3% to $11.56 in pre-market trading as the company posted downbeat second-quarter results and cut its FY2025 sales guidance.
  • Shineco, Inc. SISI declined 8.3% to $6.23 in pre-market trading. Shineco shares jumped 37% on Wednesday after the company unveiled its on-chain cell asset tokenization platform.
  • Xunlei Limited XNET dipped 5.1% to $6.95 in pre-market trading after declining 7% on Wednesday.
  • Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RCKT fell 5.1% to $3.56 in pre-market trading. Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares gained around 29% on Wednesday after the FDA lifted a clinical hold on its pivotal Phase 2 trial for RP-A501.
  • Xunlei Limited XNET fell 4.8% to $6.97 in pre-market trading.
  • Telefónica, S.A. TEF dipped 4.5% to $5.45 in pre-market trading.
  • SuperX AI Technology Limited SUPX fell 3% to $31.85 in pre-market trading after jumping 14% on Wednesday.
  • Bilibili Inc. BILI fell 2.8% to $24.60 in pre-market trading following second-quarter results.

