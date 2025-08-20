Coty Stock Tumbles As Q4 Earnings Fall Short Of Estimates

Shares of global beauty maker Coty Inc COTY are moving lower in extended trading on Wednesday after the company reported mixed results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025. Here’s a rundown of the report.

Q4 Highlights: Coty reported fiscal fourth-quarter revenue of $1.25 billion, beating estimates of $1.20 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported a fourth-quarter adjusted loss of five cents per share, missing estimates for positive earnings of 2 cents per share.

Total revenue decreased 8% on a year-over-year basis. The company generated $83.2 million in cash from operations and $34.9 million of free cash flow in the quarter. Coty ended the period with $257.1 million in cash and cash equivalents and $4.01 billion of total debt.

“In FY25, despite headwinds from U.S. softness, retailer destocking, fragrance phasing off a strong FY24, and pressure in mass cosmetics, we moved with speed and focus to return Coty to a path of consistent and profitable growth,” said Sue Nabi, CEO of Coty.

“Consumer demand for beauty continues to grow at a solid pace, with ongoing fragrance category outperformance, even as retailers are acting with caution in the current environment.”

Coty expects adjusted earnings of 33 cents to 36 cents per share in the first half of fiscal 2026.

COTY Price Action: Coty shares were down 15.64% in after-hours, trading at 52-week lows of $4.10 at the time of publication on Wednesday. Coty’s 52-week high is $10.30, according to Benzinga Pro.

